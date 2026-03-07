NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Only Two QBs Drafted in First Round
The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23. This will be my fourth full first-round mock draft for the upcoming draft. We will not be projecting any trades that have not been made already here. We will begin to project trades later in the offseason.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Mendoza is all but locked in as the first overall pick in this year's draft.
2. New York Jets
LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Reese is a high-upside prospect with bust potential. If he lands in New York, we can all guess how that situation plays out.
3. Arizona Cardinals
OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami
You can make a strong case that Mauigoa is the best player in the draft. He's a great choice at No. 3.
4. Tennessee Titans
OT Spencer Fano, Utah
Tennessee needs to build up their offense around Cam Ward if they want him to be successful. That starts with protecting him.
5. New York Giants
CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
The Giants' secondary is their biggest issue, and Delane is the top cornerback on the board.
6. Cleveland Browns
WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
At some point, the Browns have to get a high-end wide receiver for their quarterbacks to throw to. Tate could be that guy.
7. Washington Commanders
Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
Sadiq is a special player. He'd be a great weapon for star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will be looking to bounce back from injury in 2026.
8. New Orleans Saints
S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes
Downs is sliding down our board a bit after some concerns were raised with his medicals.
9. Kansas City Chiefs
RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Now that Breece Hall has been franchise tagged, we are more confident than ever that Love is destined to land in Kansas City.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
EDGE Davis Bailey, Texas Tech
If you thought the Bengals' defense couldn't get any worse, they have now moved on from Trey Hendrickson. They have to go defense here, and a top pass-rusher makes sense.
11. Miami Dolphins
CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
McCoy missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL, but could very well be the best cornerback in this draft.
12. Dallas Cowboys
EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
The Cowboys continue to work on their defense here with an elite edge rusher.
13. Los Angeles Rams
WR Makai Lemon, USC
Lemon will be the long-term replacement for Davante Adams as the running mate across from Puka Nacua.
14. Baltimore Ravens
OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
Baltimore needs to go back to what they have always done best, running the ball between the tackles.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Lavonte David has anchored the Bucs defense since 2012. Now at 36 years old, it looks like he'll finally be out in Tampa, and Styles could step into a key role for the Bucs.
16. New York Jets
DE Rueben Bain, Miami
Bain is sliding down our board here due to concerns about his arm length at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He is a steal this late.
17. Detroit Lions
EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
The Miami Hurricanes' stud defensive ends go back-to-back, with Mesidor being paired with Aiden Hutchinson on the Lions' line.
18. Minnesota Vikings
S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
McNeil-Warren will be drafted to replace long-time veteran Harrison Smith in Minnesota.
19. Carolina Panthers
OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Carolina grabs Proctor here, who they can use all over his line thanks to his impressive versatility.
20. Dallas Cowboys
CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
Dallas doubles down on their defense here, bolstering their secondary.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
Simpson will be brought into Pittsburgh with hopes of becoming the long-term answer at quarterback, even if he sits out a year behind Aaron Rodgers or another veteran.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
DT Caleb Banks, Florida
Los Angeles gets themselves a big physical defensive tackle, who John Harbaugh will love.
23. Philadelphia Eagles
WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
There is a decent chance someone will trade up to get Tyson, but here we have him replacing AJ Brown in Philly.
24. Cleveland Browns
OT Blake Miller, Clemson
If you're going to compete in the AFC North, you have to be able to run the ball and protect your quarterback. Cleveland looks to build back their offensive line here.
25. Chicago Bears
DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
The Bears' biggest issue is their interior defensive line. They have to address it here.
26. Buffalo Bills
WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Buffalo made a big move trading for DJ Moore, and here they get Allen another weapon to solidify their WR corps.
27. San Francisco 49ers
WR Denzel Boston, Washington
Boston slid behind Concepcion with his poor performance at the combine, but he still holds onto a spot late in the first round.
28. Houston Texans
OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
The Texans clearly want to run the ball, but their offensive line is suspect at best. Building up their interior line will go a long way in helping that process.
29. Kansas City Chiefs
CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
Kansas City just acquired this pick this week from the Rams for star cornerback Trent McDuffie. They look to replace him here.
30. Denver Broncos
OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
Denver hasn't had as much success as many have hoped with Sean Payton at the helm. They are looking to improve their offensive line here.
31. New England Patriots
CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
We are banking on the Patriots acquiring a wide receiver before the draft and going defense here. If they don't, this pick could end up shifting to a wide receiver, but for now, they grab an impressive corner to pair with Christian Gonzalez.
32. Seattle Seahawks
EDGE Kendrick Faulk, Auburn
The Seahawks continue to do what they've done for years, adding stud defensive linemen to rotate and keep pressure on opposing offenses.
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.