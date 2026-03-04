The start of the new NFL season is now just one week away. On March 11, free agents can be signed, and trades can be made official. With the Detroit Lions already agreeing to ship David Montgomery to the Houston Texans , the big trades have already begun. There are sure to be plenty more big trades being made in the coming weeks.

No player has been more heavily rumored to be on the trade block than Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. The two sides have been at odds dating back to 2024, when the Eagles shifted to a more run-heavy attack after acquiring Saquon Barkley. With the Eagles running the ball so often and having to split wide receiver targets between two stars, it has led to frustration and a decline in production for Brown. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of teams that would love to acquire Brown and make him the centerpiece of their passing attack.

Indianapolis Colts - Philadelphia Eagles Mock Trade

Indianapolis Colts Receive

WR - AJ Brown

Sixth Round Pick

Philadelphia Eagles Receive

WR - Michael Pittman Jr

Third Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

For Brown, he could get the volume he covets in Indianapolis with a healthy Daniel Jones likely returning to build off a breakout 2025 season. With Pittman being traded and Alec Pierce hitting free agency, there could be plenty of targets available for Brown. It seems very unlikely they would both acquire Brown and pay Pierce. While we do still have some reservations about Jones, and we have a proven track record with Brown and Jalen Hurts, this move could ultimately boost his upside.

This isn't a bad landing spot for Pittman either, especially if they let Dallas Goedert walk in free agency. Philadelphia will inevitably have to throw more often at some point, with both Barkley and the offensive line already starting to show signs of decline last season. Pittman could see plenty of work as the big-bodied possession receiver in a hybrid role of what both Goedert and Brown brought to the team.