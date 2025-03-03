Fantasy Sports

Cincinnati Bengals Place Franchise Tag on Standout Wide Receiver Tee Higgins

For the second consecutive year, the Cincinnati Bengals have franchise tagged Tee Higgins.

Matt Brandon

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals have made the monumental decision to franchise tag standout wide receiver Tee Higgins. According to Adam Schefter, Higgins will remain in Cincinnati on a $26.2 million deal. This is the second consecutive year Higgins has been franchise tagged.

Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Outlook

Tee Higgins had an up-and-down 2024 fantasy football season, leaving fantasy managers frustrated at times. However, he still proved his worth as a top-tier talent. The Bengals wide receiver battled injuries throughout the year, missing multiple games, which significantly impacted his overall production. Despite these setbacks, Higgins still flashed his elite ability when on the field, finishing with 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 trips to the end zone.

Although Higgins missed five games (including the first two weeks of the season), he finished on a strong note. In the fantasy championship (Week 17), Higgins delivered for his fantasy owners, accumulating 11 receptions for 131 yards and a whopping three touchdowns. When all was said and done, Higgins finished as the WR23 in PPR formats.

With Joe Burrow under center, Higgins has tons of upside. However, he will still have to compete with 2024's fantasy football MVP, Ja'Marr Chase, for targets. That is of course, if the Bengals are able to negotiate a contract to keep Chase in Cincy. Some are speculating that the only reason Higgins was tagged was to move him in a sign and trade, as the Bengals are obviously prioritizing Chase over Higgins. That being said, if Chase does not get the deal he wants, Higgins could skyrocket into the WR1 conversation, though that is highly unlikely. We anticipate the Bengals figuring out a way to retain Chase.

For fantasy managers looking ahead, Higgins remains a high-upside draft pick with WR2 potential. Stay tuned as free agency unfolds, as Higgins' situation will have major implications for both the Bengals' offense and fantasy football rosters.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More details to follow.

