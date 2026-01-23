Conference Championship Bold Predictions Including a Jarrett Stidham Surprise

We are down to the final two weeks of the NFL season. This week, we have the Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs. With just two weeks left, we have to come in with the hottest of the hot takes. These are our top bold predictions for the Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Jarrett Stidham Is Not The Worst Quarterback On The Slate

The assumption is that Stidham will be the worst quarterback of the week. However, we don't believe that will be the case. As a matter of fact, he could finish in the upper half of the four starting quarterbacks this week. The hope here is that the Pats build a lead and stack the box with Stidham under center, forcing him to throw the ball early and often. This could lead to a ton of garbage time points.

Kenneth Walker III Blows Away The Field

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

We are projecting Walker to have a monster week. Zach Charbonnet is going to miss this game after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. With Charbonnet out, we are projecting Walker to get upward of 20 opportunities and will now also handle the goal-line work. This week, with increased volume and taking over as the goal-line back, will allow him to outscore every running back on the slate by a significant amount.

Rashid Shaheed Does It Again With Another Long Touchdown

Shaheed has a long history of breaking long touchdowns, including a return touchdown last week against the San Francisco 49ers. We expect him to score another touchdown this week from their own side of the field. Whether that touchdown comes on a catch, carry, or return remains to be seen, but he's going to break a long one.

Patriots And Broncos Top Wide Receivers Get Shutdown

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes a reception as New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) tackles during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The AFC Championship game will see disappointing performances from both Stefon Diggs and Courtland Sutton. Both teams' top wide receivers will struggle in this game. Diggs will be the primary focus of one of the best pass defenses in the league, led by Patrick Surtain II, and Sutton will be locked up by Christian Gonzalez. It will be a long day for these two stars, but someone else in the WR corps will step up.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Finishes As A WR1

This goes along with our last bold prediction. With Sutton struggling and both Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant banged up, someone else in Denver will have to step up. That someone will be Humphrey. He's a big-bodied wide receiver who saw multiple end zone targets last week and often practices on the second team with Stidham. For the record, this week we are considering a WR1 as a top four wide receiver on the week, not top 10 or 12.

