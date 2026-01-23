Jarrett Stidham, Sam Darnold Top Most Polarizing Players in Conference Championships

I am very excited for this Sunday of two great Conference Championship games. For those of you that live, well, in the 50% of the United States that is getting a full-blown blizzard this weekend, it is the perfect to day live on the couch. That is exactly what I will be doing. Anyway, all four of these teams have many players, expected and unexpected, that we classify as being polarizing. Are they good? Are they bad? We will find out, but this is who to watch for to prove, or deny your bar arguments.

Jarrett Stidham, QB — Denver Broncos

I am one of few that has a strong opinion on Stidham. I believe that he is not all that bad. He is the 2nd highest paid true-backup in the NFL. Sean Payton signed him with a purpose. He says that he should be a starter in the NFL, and this is his shot. My real personal opinion? I do not think that Bo Nix is elite. He is average, operating in a great system. System quarterback, you say? Sure, but that will also benefit Stidham. I think that the Broncos are a huge underlay at 13/1 to win the Super Bowl, and Stidham is a great DFS play at cost.

Drake Maye, QB — New England Patriots

Drake Maye recorded +62.8 EPA on passes over 20 air yards in the regular season, the most in the NFL.



The Broncos defense allowed the lowest deep completion percentage (20.3%) and held Josh Allen to 0/9 with two interceptions last week.#NEvsDEN | #NEPats | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/qANySIIFmf — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 23, 2026

The Patriots star Quarterback has earned his MVP-level status this year. However, how good is he on a baseline NFL team? He took a huge jump, and much is thanks to his new coaching staff. Nonetheless, output is output, and it has been very good. I have been waiting to see the Patriots "fraud-checked", but it is yet to happen. The Broncos elite defense can very well do it this week. Perhaps, Maye is an overlay in DFS? Personally, I will not be using him as I see better bang for my buck.

Fantasy Football Status: Bench Maye

TreVeyon Henderson, RB — New England Patriots

This backfield has been such a whacky situation all year. We flaunted the ADP of Henderson all preseason, and he failed us... Well, somewhat failed us. Henderson managed to finish as the RB21 in Fantasy Football, right on par with his RB20 ADP. I truly believe that Henderson is very elite, but his output has lacked to prove my case. Nonetheless, he is valuable. Henderson is at a deficit in snaps to Stevenson, but at an advantage in the Red Zone, with (1.9) Touches per Game in the area that matters.

Fantasy Football Status: Start Henderson — Red Zone, explosive upside.

Sam Darnold, QB — Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold is feeling confident ahead of the NFC Championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aAq4b8FgVk — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) January 22, 2026

Darnold went from the Jets, and failing there, to the Vikings, and thriving, and now potentially winning a Super Bowl. However, how good is Darnold himself? Clearly, good enough to maybe win a Super Bowl. Yes, Joe Flacco and Trent Dilfer have Super Bowls, so we can take it with a grain of salt. However, this grain is coarse, not fine. I expect Darnold to be asked to game-manage this week, and whether he passes the ball fifty times, or twenty, efficiency matters, and he can play a key part in a win. Darnold had 17 attempts in the Divisional Round.

Fantasy Football Status: Bench Darnold (Injury)

Kenneth Walker III, RB — Seattle Seahawks

Walker is believed by many to be a premier ball-carrier in the NFL. However, Zach Charbonnet has often had something to say about that. Charbonnet is the Seahawks prime touchdown scorer, while Walker struggles at times to gain momentum. As for my opinion, I do think that Walker is elite. He showed that with (3) Touchdowns in the Divisional Round, post-Charbonnet torn ACL. Walker now has another shot to go off and add dollar signs to a great post-rookie contract.

Fantasy Football Status: Start Walker — he is the RB1 overall, by a longshot.

Matthew Stafford, QB — Los Angeles Rams

He is not overly polarizoing in the moment. Stafford seems to have the MVP honor locked up this year, adding to his Hall of Fame case. If Stafford can win a second Super Bowl, I do think that his status goes from solid gunslinger to elite play-caller of the last 15 years. Can we pull it off, or will he flop? Stafford has struggled of recent. Nonetheless, the Rams nearly beat the Seahawks just weeks ago, and they are only (2.5) point underdogs. Added — these two teams are the FPI two best in the NFL.

Fantasy Football Status: Start Stafford

