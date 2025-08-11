Dak Prescott Tops Our List of Five Comeback Candidates For 2025
Sometimes our favorite players just have a bad season. That doesn't mean they can't bounce back! Let's take a look at five talented players who are due for a big comeback in 2025.
2025 NFL Comeback Candidates
QB Dak Prescott: After a hamstring injury in week 9 of last season, Prescott missed the rest of the season, and the Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Now that he's fully recovered, America's Team is a fringe favorite to make the playoffs in 2025. Prescott has the weapons he needs to get the job done, so as long as he stays healthy, a comeback is in his future.
DE Aidan Hutchinson: A lower leg injury sidelined the Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson for the majority of the 2024 season. In just five games, Hutchinson recorded 7.5 sacks, which was a record-breaking pace, showing everyone that he's one of the top defensive players in the league.
RB Christian McCaffrey: In the 2023 NFL season, McCaffrey led the league in scrimmage yards and touchdowns, and was named AP Offensive Player of the Year. Fast forward to last season, and his impact for the San Francisco 49ers was very limited due to injuries. He's expected to be fully healthy for the 2025 season, but we've heard that before. He's either going to play at a high level or he'll be a ghost of his former self.
RB Nick Chubb: This one is a long shot, but with Joe Mixon still struggling with a lingering foot injury, the door is open for Chubb to get in some meaningful playing time. Even with Mixon back on the field, the Houston Texans will still likely lean on Chubb for some red zone work, as long as he can stay healthy.
WR Chris Olave: Impacted by multiple concussions, Olave missed nine games during the 2024 season, seriously limiting his impact. Because of this, his fantasy value is down, and fantasy football managers can draft the New Orleans Saints wide receiver at an excellent value. Olave is set to be the Saints' WR1, and they're counting on him to stay healthy for the 2025 season.
At the end of the day, all of these players have something to prove. In order to do that, they'll need to stay healthy. Who is your favorite candidate for the 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year?