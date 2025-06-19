NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds for 2025 Season (Dak Prescott Opens as Favorite to Win)
Betting — and most certainly handicapping — the NFL Comeback Player of the Year market in recent years has been tricky.
The criteria was only clarified ahead of the 2024 season as the AP stated that it must be a player who has overcome some kind of physical challenge, including illnesses or injuries, that caused them to miss time in the previous season.
Before that, it was an arm’s race of anyone who flourished statistically in a given season after having regressed or aged themselves out of the game (hence Joe Flacco’s win at 39 in 2023, which trumped Damar Hamlin, a player with two total tackles on the year, that had cardiac arrest live on the gridiron).
Joe Burrow won his second Comeback Player of the Year award in 2024 after returning from wrist surgery that ended his 2023 season in Week 11.
So, bookmakers value a combination of the severity of an injury along with the player’s status, which is why you’ll find starting quarterbacks and other stars frequently at the top of the list.
Here are the player prices for the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2025.
NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds
- Dak Prescott +300
- Aidan Hutchinson +320
- Christian McCaffrey +370
- Trevor Lawrence +450
- J.J. McCarthy +850
- Rashee Rice +1400
- Maxx Crosby +2000
- Tua Tagovailoa +2000
- Chris Godwin +2600
- Daniel Jones +2500
- Stefon Diggs +2800
- Brandon Aiyuk +2800
- Anthony Richardson +3100
- Chris Olave +6000
- Nick Chubb +5500
- Christian Kirk +9500
- Tank Dell +10000
- Jermaine Johnson +11000
- Dre Greenlaw +12000
- Christian Watson +12000
- Rashid Shaheed +12000
- Gabe Davis +18000
- Javon Hargrave +18000
- Azeez Ojulari +20000
- Paulson Adebo +20000
Dak Prescott Opens as 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Favorite
It’s pretty textbook that Dak Prescott enters the 2025 NFL season as the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year, listed at +300 odds at FanDuel. He suffered a serious partial hamstring tendon avulsion that ended his 2024 season where he was placed on injured reserve in November.
When Prescott was active, Dallas had a 3–5 record through the first eight games of the season. After he went down, the team continued to ding-dong, finishing with a 4–5 record without him, ending their campaign at 7–10, their worst mark since 2020. Dallas faced a battery of other injuries that ultimately caused them to miss the playoffs in a majorly botched 2024 campaign.
Now fully recovered and energized, he’s reportedly ready to go at OTAs and showed no lingering issues — Prescott will see high pressure to anchor a meaningful revival in both his own play and the Cowboys' performance. With “America’s Team” projected to be fringe playoff contenders and expectations heightened under the spotlight of his record-breaking $60M‑a‑year contract, Prescott’s resurgence ticks all the boxes for voters.
