Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Grade: Fantasy Football Impact
The Dallas Cowboys approached the 2025 NFL Draft with a focus on rebuilding their offensive line and strengthening the defense, selecting a mix of immediate contributors and high-upside prospects. While they made notable upgrades in the trenches and added key depth pieces, concerns remain about their lack of attention to the wide receiver position.
1.12 Tyler Booker, OG
Perhaps Dallas reached for Booker but they clearly upgraded the interior of the offensive line heading into 2025. Booker brings a physical presence to the offensive line that aligns seamlessly with the approach new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is implementing. Although he primarily played left guard at the collegiate level, his experience at right guard positions him well to transition into the role previously held by Zack Martin. Dallas running backs and Dak Prescott are going to benefit from Dallas rolling the dice on this offensive lineman in Round 1 when they could have targeted a wide receiver.
2.44 Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE
The standout pass rusher out of Boston College is going to wreak havoc playing opposite of Micah Parsons. The former Golden Eagle tallied 16.5 sacks last year and produced the sixth-most quarterback pressures in college football. This was a steal given that many pundits had Ezeiruaku as a first-round talent.
3.76 Shavon Revel Jr., CB
Revel is another player who the Cowboys stole at a very discounted price. I wouldn’t have been shocked if the shutdown corner out of East Carolina was drafted in the late first-round. A torn ACL is the only reason this kid fell as far as he did.
5.149 Jayden Blue, RB
Dallas brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders via free agency but neither of those backs instill much fear into opposing defenses. Blue has a shot at earning a change-of-pace role in his rookie campaign but he’s not going to be relevant in all but the deepest of fantasy football leagues. Blue ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and is a home run threat every time he touches the football, not just as a runner but also in the open field as a pass catcher. Don’t be shocked if he ascends the depth chart.
5.152 Shemar James, LB
The Cowboys were in need of some depth at the linebacker position, particularly due to the uncertain timetable for DeMarvion Overshown. The product out of Florida has the speed and physicality to make an impact on special teams in Year 1.
6.204 Ajani Cornelius, OT
Cornelius thrived at Oregon but won’t get many snaps in his rookie season barring an injury. Cornelius has the versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive line, which bodes well for his NFL future.
7.217 Jay Toia, DL
The 341-pound nose tackle could begin the season second on the depth chart behind 2023 first-round selection, Mazi Smith. Toia has a high motor and was very consistent at the college level. A nice value pick in the seventh round despite his lack of length.
7.239 Phil Mafah, RB
After selecting a running back in Jayden Blue earlier who has a smaller frame, Dallas added a much bigger and more physical downhill runner in Clemson’s Phil Mafah late in the seventh round. Mafah has a lot of work to do to earn playing time but after averaging 3.47 yards after contact per carry in three seasons of college football, he has a small but possible pathway to short-yardiage and goal-line opportunities.
7.247 Tommy Akingbesote, DT
Dallas took a flyer on Akinbesote despite having several options on the interior of the defensive line. He’s more of a project but the upside is there.
Fantasy Grade: The Cowboys passed on available offensive playmakers and defensive prospects at No. 12 to address the retirement of Zack Martin by selecting Booker, a seasoned SEC starter whose athletic testing results underwhelmed this spring. It was a reach but the Cowboys were at their best when they had a dominant offensive line.
Ezeiruaku profiles as a potential successor to Demarcus Lawrence to play opposite of Micah Parsons, while Revel, if healthy following an ACL tear, offers significant value and could be one of the biggest steals of the draft. Plus, trading up for Shemar James made a ton of sense as he could start in his rookie season.
That being said, the Cowboys are still lacking a complement in the passing game to CeeDee Lamb and they did nothing in this draft to address that need. I would have liked to see at least one wide receiver (if not more) land in Dallas. The Cowboys did add two running backs, a position they were sorely lacking at, but I’m not sure either will emerge as a true difference-maker, particularly in fantasy football, though Jayden Blue is definitely a name to keep an eye on throughout the preseason.
Given the number of picks and multiple holes they filled, I’d give the Cowboys a B. The grade would have been far superior if they didn't reach for Booker and has they snagged at least one wide receiver in this deep class of talented playmakers.
