New York Giants NFL Draft Grade: Fantasy Football Impact

Jaxson Dart is a baller who has everything you want in QB. Athleticism, arm talent, toughness, accuracy and is a great leader of men.

•2024: 4,279 pass yards, 29 TDs, 6 INTs

•69.3% completion rate, 10.8 YPA, 180.7 passer rating

•495 rushing yards, 3 TDs

•First-Team All-SEC… pic.twitter.com/MRZKCF1HOj