New York Giants NFL Draft Grade: Fantasy Football Impact
The New York Giants executed one of the strongest drafts in 2025, landing top defensive talent Abdul Carter and their potential franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart. With major upgrades to both sides of the ball, the Giants appear well-positioned to build a contender for years to come.
New York Giants
1.03 Abdul Carter, DE
The Giants got arguably the top defensive player in the entire draft in the edge rusher out of Penn State. Carter will join a top defensive line unit that already features Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence. The G-Men were at their best when they boasted a top-tier pass rushing unit and this selection could help them return to their Super Bowl winning ways. Carter has the physical traits and the intangible qualities to become an instant star at the NFL level. This defense definitely instills fear in opposing quarterbacks.
1.25 Jaxson Dart, QB
New York moved up from the second round to grab their franchise quarterback in Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. Clearly, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll liked Dart much more than Shedeur Sanders and they were able to get their man after making a draft day trade with the Houston Texans. Although Dart joins a crowded quarterback room that already features Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, it will be helpful for Dart to learn from these veterans before perhaps taking over the offense in 2026. With Malik Nabers as his number one target, Dart has tons of upside.
3.65 Darius Alexander, DL
After moving their second-round pick in the deal for Dart, the Giants used their third-round selection to continue upgrading the defensive line. The standout defensive lineman out of Toledo will serve as an insurance policy to Dexter Lawrence and can line up in the middle of the defense in between Burns and Carter. Alexander was viewed by many pundits as a second-round talent so the G-Men got a steal with this pick.
4.105 Cam Skattebo, RB
The Giants already have Tyron Tracy and Devin Singletary on the roster but Skattebo could be the new running back of the future in New York. Yet again, it seems like the G-Men were able to find value in the middle of the draft as I had Skattebo graded as a Day 2 selection. Skattebo is the perfect complement to Tracy and this could be a very dynamic one-two punch for years to come.
5.154 Marcus Mbowe, G
New York has had an atrocious offense line for the last decade and Mbowe will immediately give the Giants some much-needed depth. The former Purdue Boilermaker thrives in run blocking, which bodes well for a team that should be fairly run heavy in 2025. Mbowe had a legitimate chance at starting in Year 1 given New York’s lack of talent on the offensive line.
7. 219 Thomas Fidone II, TE
The G-Men invested a fourth-round pick in Theo Johnson last year but they felt they needed some more depth at the tight end position and selected Fidone out of Nebraska. Fidone thrives in pass protection but can also produce as a pass-catcher. He doesn’t have much value in fantasy football in 2025 but perhaps he can carve out a role in the future given New York’s lack of pass-catching prowess on the roster.
7. 246 Korie Black, CB
With their last pick in the 2025 draft, the Giants selected a cornerback to add much-needed depth to their secondary. Black brings electric speed to the backend of the defense and should be a formidable force on special teams.
Fantasy Grade: The Giants executed their draft plan to perfection. The defense added major weapons, highlighted by Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander, and now boast a defensive line that should cause serious mismatches for opposing offenses. The Giants have one of the most formidable front sevens in the NFC. Plus, Black should get a chance to earn some snaps both at the cornerback position and on special teams.
On the offensive side of the football, Big Blue secured their franchise quarterback in Dart. Dart likely won’t start in Year 1 but he will benefit from a developmental year learning from Brian Daboll and the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart. If the Giants can add another electric wide receiver before 2026, the sky is the limit for Dart. Malik Nabers needs some help so New York's next big acquisition needs to be at the receiver position as Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt do not have the potential to serve as a true WR2.
New York also now has an incredible trio of running backs in the backfield after adding former Arizona State Sun Devil, Cam Skattebo. Skattebo will have to split touches with Tracy and Singletary in his rookie campaign but by 2026, Skattebo could be the batman to Tracy’s Robin. Plus, the addition of guard Marcus Mbowe should help the running game. And don’t forget about Thomas Fidone II, who will help protect the quarterback in two tight end sets and who can also move the chains as a safety valve in short to intermediate routes.
Overall, let’s go with an A-. The G-Men definitely improved their hopes of getting back into Super Bowl contention within the next five years.
