Deebo Samuel 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook And Ranking With Washington Commanders
After a frustrating, injury-marred 2024 season, Deebo Samuel heads to the Washington Commanders with a fresh start. The versatile playmaker could deliver sleeper value as Jayden Daniels’ new weapon, offering a mix of rushing and receiving upside if he stays healthy.
Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
In 2022, Samuel missed four games with knee and ankle issues. The 49ers continued to give him chances in the run game (42/232/3), but he lost his big-play ability in the passing game (11.3 yards per catch – only one catch gained 40 yards or more). His receiving production (56/632/2) prorated over 17 weeks comes to 73 catches for 826 yards and three scores. Samuel gained over 100 yards in two contests (6/115/1 and 6/133/1).
Over the first eight weeks in 2023, Samuel posted two zero-catch games while sitting out two contests with a shoulder issue. He played well in Week 2 (101 combined yards with a touchdown and five catches) and Week 3 (6/131/1) with a midseason mini-scoring run (eight touchdowns) over four games (22/392/5 with nine rushes for 49 yards and three scores). Samuel ranked 15th in fantasy points (243.80) for wide receivers.
The luster of Samuel left the building last season. He missed Week 3 with a calf issue, followed by a minor wrist issue and an illness. His year ended after Week 17 with a rib injury. Samuel gained over 100 yards in two games (8/110 and 3/102/1) over the first six weeks, with his only other highlight showing coming in Week 16 (7/96/1).
From Week 8 to Week 15, the 49ers only looked his way 39 times, leading to 23 catches for 234 yards with 15 rushes for 44 yards. His lack of scoring, paired with his fade in fantasy points (50.80 – 7.3 per game in PPR formats), deemed him worthless to fantasy teams. Samuel also had empty stats in two other matchups (1/20 and 0/0 – left Week 7 after three plays). For the year, he gained 806 combined yards with four touchdowns and 51 catches, ranking him 44th at wide receiver.
Deebo Samuel 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Commanders acquired Samuel in early March for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and reworked his contract to pay him $17 million this year. He brings playing ability to Washington’s offense with more of a free lance style to his route running. His change of pace value in the run game gives the Commanders another weapon to move the ball.
After his down season, Samuel ranks 41st at wide receiver in ADP this summer, which requires him to score about 160.00 fantasy points to reach par for his price point. In his six-year career, he has missed 19 games. Samuel will upgrade Washington’s passing attack and give Jayden Daniels another scoring option. He has the talent to reach 1,000 combined yards with 65 catches and about seven scores, or a backend WR3 in PPR leagues.
And if Terry McLaurin ends up being traded, Samuel will see a significant spike in his ADP. He is currently the WR41 in our WR Rankings.