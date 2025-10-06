Derrick Henry, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 5
While we fantasy footballers are always looking to find the best offenses to help with our start/sit decisions every week, it’s equally important to avoid the worst offenses.
We’re still only five weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week or every week), but we’re starting to see some real trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article this year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders (ahem…Giants).
With that said, let’s dive into the five worst fantasy offenses in Week 5 and try to see which ones we should avoid (or forgive) moving forward.
5. Philadelphia Eagles
It feels weird to put the Eagles on this list as they’re 4-1 and were about 30 yards away from being 5-0, but their offense has struggled all season and it finally came back to bite them. Through five games, the Eagles are averaging just 261.6 yards of offense per game – which is third-worst in the league. Both Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown have largely struggled this season, and neither player has looked like themselves so far in 2025 outside of a few moments. While there’s a lot of room for improvement here (and it will likely come), we’re already five games into the season and the fantasy output here is starting to become a bit worrisome.
Week 6 Best Bet to Produce: Jalen Hurts
4. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers managed 336 yards of total offense in their 27-10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday, but it wasn’t pretty. Justin Herbert only threw for 166 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he was also the team’s leading rusher with 60 carries on the day. Keenan Allen led the team with just 58 receiving yards as the entire offense hurt any fantasy roster on which they appeared. While things should get better soon with a matchup against a bad Dolphins defense on tap, this was a day the Chargers (and fantasy managers with their players on their roster) would like to forget.
Week 6 Best Bet to Produce: Justin Herbert
3. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are now 1-4 after losing 27-24 to the Panthers on Sunday, and are putting up just 278.6 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst in the league). Miami put up just 248 yards of total offense on Sunday despite scoring 24 points, and a large part of that is that they only had 19 rushing yards on the day (led by De’Von Achane with 16). While Tua Tagovailoa had a good day statistically with 256 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air, Jaylen Waddle was really the only skill player who did much of note.
Week 6 Best Bet to Produce: Jaylen Waddle
2. New York Giants
I feel like I’m beating up on the Giants as they’re constantly on this list, but we have to face reality. The Giants offense just isn’t that good – especially with Malik Nabers out for the season. While rookie QB Jaxson Dart showed some flashes in the Giants’ 26-14 loss to the lowly Saints, he only threw for 202 yards and turned the ball over twice. He and fellow rookie Cam Skattebo led the team with 55 and 59 rushing yards, respectively, while second-string TE Daniel Bellinger led the team with 52 receiving yards. This is shaping up to be a fantasy wasteland of an offense.
Week 6 Best Bet to Produce: Cam Skattebo
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are one of the best offensive teams in the league when Lamar Jackson is healthy, but Week 5 was not a week where Lamar Jackson was healthy. The Ravens were absolutely dominated in the 44-10 loss to the Texans and only put up 207 yards of total offense on the day as they fell to 1-4. Cooper Rush threw for just 179 yards (and THREE interceptions) in the loss, while Derrick Henry only rushed for 33 yards on a 2.2 yards per carry. Things will get better for the Ravens offensive players once Jackson is back, but their fantasy prospects will be bleak if he misses any more time.
Week 6 Best Bet to Produce: Derrick Henry