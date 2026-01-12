NFL Divisional Round Survivor Picks: Seattle Seahawks Lead The Way

The NFL playoffs are heating up as the Divisional Round approaches, with Wild Card Weekend delivering a series of intense, tightly contested matchups. Underdogs made their presence felt alongside the favorites, as both higher and lower seeds advanced, another reminder that postseason football rarely follows a script. With one final Wild Card game still to be decided in Monday night’s Steelers vs. Texans matchup, the playoff picture is nearly complete and the pressure is mounting.

That pressure extends beyond the field and into playoff survivor pools, where each advancing week raises the stakes. As teams are eliminated and options disappear, every pick becomes more consequential. Players must now weigh not only who is most likely to win this week, but how each choice impacts the path forward in an unforgiving postseason. Below, we highlight the top survivor pick for the Divisional Round, along with an honorable mention, to help guide your decision.

Pick of the Week: Seattle Seahawks (-7) Over San Francisco 49ers (+7)

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrate after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Seahawks earned a bye in the Wild Card round after finishing as the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a 14–3 record. They will host the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers, who finished 12–4 and defeated the No. 3 seed Eagles (11–6) on the road in the Wild Card round. Seattle enters the matchup as a touchdown favorite.

Seattle’s success this season has been fueled by free-agent quarterback signing Sam Darnold and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in receiving yards. The Seahawks ranked third in scoring offense during the regular season, averaging 28.4 points per game, trailing only the Rams (30.5) and Patriots (28.8). They also finished tied for seventh in total offense at 351.4 yards per game, alongside the 49ers.

The 2025 Receiving Yards Leader:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4RkPknkF8R — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 5, 2026

Defensively, Seattle has been elite, allowing a league-low 17.2 points per game. Head coach Mike Macdonald, widely regarded as a defensive mastermind, has built one of the NFL’s most aggressive and effective units. Lumen Field has also long been considered one of the strongest home-field advantages in football, further favoring the Seahawks.

San Francisco remains a formidable opponent with a productive offense, ranking tied with Seattle in yards per game and 10th in scoring at 25.7 points per game. Defensively, the 49ers allowed 340.2 yards per game (20th in the NFL) but ranked 13th in points allowed at 21.8, employing a bend-but-don’t-break philosophy.

The teams split their two regular-season matchups. San Francisco won the season opener in Week 1 by a score of 17–13, while Seattle responded with a 13–3 victory in Week 18 to secure the NFC’s top seed.

The 49ers will also be without one of their most important offensive weapons, tight end George Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles in the Wild Card round. His absence significantly alters San Francisco’s offensive outlook and could prove to be a key factor in Seattle’s advantage in this matchup.

49ers TE George Kittle suffers torn Achilles, Kyle Shanahan confirms. pic.twitter.com/VzT0KguQu4 — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Honorable Mention: Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) Over Chicago Bears (+3.5)

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images



The No. 5 seed Rams travel on the road to face the No. 2 seed Bears and enter the matchup as 3.5-point favorites. Los Angeles advanced by defeating the No. 4 seed Panthers (8–9), while Chicago earned its spot by beating the No. 7 seed Packers (9–7–1).

The Rams’ league-leading offense came through when it mattered most, engineering a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to defeat the Panthers, just as we correctly predicted in our Wild Card survivor picks last week. Averaging an NFL-best 30.5 points per game, the Rams now face a Chicago defense that ranks 23rd in points allowed, surrendering 24.4 points per game.

That matchup favors Los Angeles, as it provides plenty of opportunities for the Rams to assert themselves offensively. With Matthew Stafford leading the offense and Puka Nacua continuing to make plays in the passing game, the Rams should be well-positioned to find the end zone, even in a hostile road environment.

