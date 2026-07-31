Does Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers Or Parker Washington Take Jaguars' WR1 Reins?

The Jacksonville Jaguars emerged as one of the NFL’s biggest surprises in their first season under head coach Liam Coen. Stars like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the receiving trio of Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington each produced valuable fantasy football output, but some offseason losses could force greater responsibility on the passing game in 2026.

The team brought in Meyers ahead of last season’s trade deadline, pairing him alongside their former first-round pick in Thomas. Each of the three top receivers in Jacksonville broke through as the team’s primary receiving threat in 2025, but which wideout poses the biggest threat to command the WR1 spot in 2026?

Let’s monitor the fantasy outlook for Jacksonville’s trio at receiver, determining who presents the best value as draft season looms:

The Case For Brian Thomas Jr.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas makes an obvious case to command WR1 volume in 2026. The front office invested heavily in its receiving corps with the selection of Thomas with the No. 23 overall pick in 2024, and the LSU product broke out with a Pro Bowl campaign as a rookie. His production dipped notably after his 1,200-yard rookie season, with Thomas looking to re-establish himself as one of the NFL’s top wideouts. Of the three wideouts, Thomas has managed the greatest production with WR1 volume, and could ignite such a trend again in 2026.

The Case For Jakobi Meyers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though he’s the newest player to join the group, Meyers carved out the most consistent production of any Jaguars’ pass-catcher in 2025. After being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders, he averaged 53.7 yards per game and led the team as Lawrence’s top option at times during his first season in Jacksonville. Meyers is less of an investment from a cost standpoint, but his consistency helps build a sound case for WR1 volume in the Jaguars’ passing game. He’ll look to get back to his 2024 form, where he posted the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

The Case For Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In just his third season, former sixth-round pick Parker Washington emerged as Jacksonville’s leading pass-catcher in 2025. The Penn State product led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards a season ago, cementing his status as a franchise wideout alongside Meyers and Thomas. He hauled in 58 of his 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in an outlier season, but will compete to retain his case as the WR1 for the Jaguars in 2026. He may not boast the fantasy ceiling of Meyers or Thomas, but the production from his third NFL season cannot be ignored.

The Verdict

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs after a catch against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m going to pick the highest ceiling of any member of Jacksonville’s receiving trio and roll with Thomas to be the team’s WR1 in 2026. As previously mentioned, Thomas has carved out the greatest production of any of the three with WR1 volume, and I’d expect him to bounce back in a big way this season. Meyers likely sets the safest floor, considering his volume and production amid Thomas’ turbulent sophomore campaign, but it’s hard to imagine the veteran eclipsing the numbers of Thomas’ 1,200-yard, 10-touchdown rookie season. For that reason, I feel the third-year wideout makes the best case to be WR1 for the Jaguars this season.

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