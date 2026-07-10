Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Rankings: Is the Jaguars QB Worth His ADP?

Trevor Lawrence entered the 2025 season looking to rebound after shoulder surgery cut his 2024 campaign short. It took time for him to settle into Liam Coen's offense, but once everything clicked, Lawrence reminded fantasy managers why he was once viewed as one of the league's brightest young quarterbacks.

The adjustment period wasn't smooth. Through his first 10 games, Lawrence completed just 59.8% of his passes while averaging only 6.4 yards per attempt. He produced 233 total yards and 1.6 touchdowns per game during that stretch (19.98 fantasy points per game in four-point passing touchdown formats), with his best outing coming in Week 5 when he erupted for 30.45 fantasy points. The results were very mixed. Not bad, but not elite either.

Everything changed over the second half of the season.

Jacksonville's offense found its rhythm, and Lawrence became one of the hottest quarterbacks in football. Including the postseason, he topped 21.5 fantasy points in each of his final eight games and threw at least three touchdown passes in five of those contests. His signature performances came in Weeks 15 and 16, when he accounted for 381 total yards and six touchdowns before following it up with 299 total yards and four more scores.

Trevor Lawrence 20/32, 381 Total YDS, 6 Total TDs, 0 INT vs NYJ Today.



WE NEED TO HAVE A TALK ABOUT TREVOR LAWRENCE AND THE 10-4 JAGUARS.pic.twitter.com/GnLasBqnzw https://t.co/ah82ArXFI1 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 14, 2025

During that late-season surge, Lawrence averaged a ridiculous 29.04 fantasy points per game, finishing the year with the fourth-most among quarterbacks and setting a career high with 38 total touchdowns.

Lawrence's second-half breakout vaulted him into the fantasy elite, but repeating a top-five finish won't be easy. However, Jacksonville returns much of the passing game that fueled his late-season success, giving him a strong foundation heading into 2026 despite changes in the backfield.

Trevor Lawrence 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Football High Stakes Expert Shawn Childs of FullTime Fantasy had this to say about the Jacksonville signal callers heading into the 2026 fantasy football season:

The 2025 stats for Lawrence were impressive, but he soared to new heights despite a brutal regression year by Brian Thomas (48/707/2), a midseason injury to expected star rookie wideout Travis Hunter (28/298/1), and five missed games by Brenton Strange (46/540/3).



In the National Fantasy Football Championship in mid-May, Lawrence ranks ninth in quarterback. The Jaguars are four deep at wide receiver, with two viable options at the tight end position. His floor is helped by his value in the run game (82/359/9). His completion rate (60.0%) has been an area of weakness in back-to-back years. Lawrence is trending toward 4,500 combined yards, with some pullback expected in touchdowns, while just reaching the prime of his career. Shawn Childs

Lawrence deserves to be viewed as a legitimate QB1 and has a realistic path to finishing among the top 10 fantasy quarterbacks if he carries his late 2025 momentum into a full season. Lawrence should be in the same conversation as Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott in 2026. T-Law is currently our ninth-ranked signal caller in early July. I would view Lawrence as a slightly safer version of Jaxson Dart with more passing yardage baked into his profile.

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