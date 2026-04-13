Dolphins Trade De'Von Achane For A Second-Year Running Back In This NFL Mock Trade

We saw a bunch of trades last month when the new NFL league season opened up, but things have cooled off since then. Things are about to pick back up with the 2026 NFL Draft, now just 10 days away and set to kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Teams will be looking to make moves to better position themselves in the draft.

One fantasy superstar who could potentially be on the move is Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. Miami is in the midst of a full rebuild, and the two sides have reportedly been unable to get on the same page when it comes to extension talks, despite the team saying getting a new deal done is a top priority this offseason.

The Dolphins and RB De’Von Achane are “not close” to terms on a contract extension, per @OmarKelly pic.twitter.com/mthS1axK47 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 12, 2026

If he were to be made available for trade, there is sure to be plenty of suitors who would be interested in acquiring his talents. That includes one team that was on the cusp of being a potential Super Bowl contender this past season if not for a few bad breaks.

Denver Broncos - Miami Dolphins Mock Trade

Denver Broncos Receive

RB - De'Von Achane

2026 Fifth Round Pick

Miami Dolphins Receive

RB - RJ Harvey

2026 Second Round Pick

2026 Fourth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Any move involving Achane would shift the fantasy landscape. He's one of the best running backs in fantasy football, and is at worst top five at the position heading into the 2026 season. A move that pairs him with Sean Payton is sure to get the fantasy community into a frenzy.

I have stated that Payton may not be a genius, but Alvin Kamara and Reggie Bush may have just been special players. Well, Achane is a special player on par with both of them, and we saw the success they had in this system. He could climb into the fantasy RB2 overall conversation along with Jahmyr Gibbs with this move.

For Harvey, he would get a shot to compete for the starting job in Miami and a shot to be the true focal point of the offense. He's nowhere near the level of Achane, but this could be an upgrade for Harvey based on potential volume and opportunity. However, it's not a lock that he would win that job.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Denver Broncos

Some people might like Harvey as a prospect, but the Broncos are looking to win now, and this is a win-now move. They need to go all in now while Nix is still on his rookie deal. This is a team that should be a true Super Bowl contender this year and moving forward, and adding Achane could be enough to put them over the top and help win them a championship.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are rebuilding and might not want to commit the amount of money it will take to lock up Achane. A running back's shelf life is only so long, and if they don't feel like he is a piece that will at some point help them compete for a championship, it would make sense for them to trade him at the height of his value.

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