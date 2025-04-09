‘Draft Buzz’ Signals Travis Hunter To Cleveland Browns: Fantasy Football Impact
The rumors of Travis Hunter potentially being drafted by the Browns at No. 2 overall in this month’s NFL Draft has resulted in strong volatility in his early 2025 Dynasty Average Draft Position (ADP).
In late March, Penn State’s Abdul Carter was the betting favorite (-270) to be selected by Cleveland.
However, strong “draft buzz” now has Cleveland locked-in on the 2024 Heisman and Walter Camp Award winner due to his two-way talents. Hunter, who hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and scored 16 total touchdowns, recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions on defense.
Early Monday, Hunter overtook Carter for the top betting perch in the No. 2 overall betting market at odds of -130 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Late Tuesday evening, the odds steamed to reflect Hunter as an overwhelming prohibitive favorite to be tabbed by Cleveland at odds of -300 in Futures’ wagering.
Fantasy Football Impact
Fantasy managers are not thrilled with the prospect of Hunter landing in Cleveland as his ADP range has plummeted to WR74-80. In redraft leagues, I would have him ranked as a late-round target at best if he does land in Cleveland.
In early Dynasty Drafts over at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC), fantasy managers are passing on the former Colorado standout in favor of other rookies, which has resulted in Hunter owning an overall ADP in the 13-20 range--landing as a second-round target.
Witnessing a player being named both the Chuck Bednarik Award (for the nation's top defensive player) as well as the Fred Biletnikoff Award (for the nation's top wide receiver) is a feat we never see again in college football.
That amazing accomplishment strongly indicates that Hunter’s skills will translate well to the next level. However, due to his current unknown position status in the NFL, Hunter is being passed over by WR-needy Dynasty managers in favor of Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Texas’ Matthew Golden, as well as Missouri’s Luther Burden.
If Cleveland does indeed tab Hunter with the club’s top selection, expect his Dynasty ADP to rise if Kevin Stefanski reveals that the team plans to play him primarily at wide receiver instead of cornerback. However, due to the uncertainty as to who will be under center for the Browns next season, his redraft value may remain low.
