Drake London Tops this Perfect Fantasy Football Draft from 10th Overall
Today we are going to draft the perfect fantasy football team. We will be doing this from the 10th overall pick in a 12-Team PPR snake draft. Full Time Fantasy has a fantastic mock draft tool and so I will be using them today.
1.10 - Drake London
This is how the draft has shaked out so far. I have two options — chase a PPR merchant in De'Von Achane, or go with a breakout wide receiver in Drake London. This league is a PPR, so I will opt for a wide receiver first. I think Drake London will have a groundbreaking 2024 with Michael Penix Jr.
2.3 - Ladd McConkey
I am already thinking of going with a Zero-RB Strategy today. I do not wish to take on the risk of Christian McCaffrey or Ashton Jeanty. Josh Jacobs would be an awesome grab, but in PPR setting I would rather chase a high-upside receiver.
3.10 - James Cook
It is way too early to go with a quarterback or tight end, especially since I love sleepers at both positions. The question now will be if I should go full Zero-RB? I also like a plethora of deeper wide receivers, so I will pivot towards locking down my running back position. Now that James Cook is signed to his deal, I expect another massive season.
4.3 - TreVeyon Henderson
We now have options. Alvin Kamara? He makes me nervous as he gets older, and has another new staff. I never want to take on risk that I feel uncomfortable with. Marvin Harrison Jr? I prefer him more in standard scoring as he may have less receptions than most receivers. I love TreVeyon Henderson as much as I have loved any prospect in awhile. Sign me up.
5.10 - Calvin Ridley
In PPR formats, quarterbacks become devalued. More points get scored across skill positions thus devaluing QBs. In this situation, I will avoid Burrow or Mahomes is favor of a running quarterback, which I can wait on (Fields, Maye, Ward, Caleb Williams). I am going to hold out on a tight end. Let's go with my breakout candidate, Calvin Ridley.
6.3 - Jerry Jeudy
It is PPR so I would rather build my receiving depth before I do my running backs. The Browns will be playing from behind and Flacco will have to get the ball out quick. It is no coincidence that Jeudy had a Top-10 year last season.
7.10 - Justin Fields
I think it is always smart to build depth evenly across the board. This includes at quarterback. I will take Justin Fields here to run me to destiny, but I will be backing him up in a few more rounds.
8.3 - Tyler Warren
ADP suggests that Warren can wait another round or two, but I want to get my guy. In some situations, I do believe in reaching above ADP if you are fully confident that they value is way below where it should be. Tyler Warren is going to be a focalpoint of this offense. My hot take is that he will be a Top-5 tight end in fantasy.
9.10 - RJ Harvey
I need to build running back depth and who better than RJ Harvey to do just that. He sits behind an elite offensive line with a hall of fame coach. They will drop it down to him and perhaps he can both another Alvin Kamara.
10.3 - Emeka Egbuka
I remain baffled that Egbuka is not already going in rounds 6-7. I truly believe his value sits there. He will be a prime receiver in the league in due time. Sign me up for this highlight reel.
11.10 - Kyle Pitts
This pick was between Pitts and Hunter Henry. I am going with Pitts because Michael Penix Jr is an absolute gunslinger. He has said that he will feed Pitts, and I know that will happen. Hunter Henry is a safe play, but with less upside.
12.3 - Cam Ward
I will now round out my depth by drafting my backup quarterback. In this situation, you might as well go for upside. I love Brian Callahan. He will coach this offensive line to success and thus, make Ward thrive in comfort.
13.10 - Braelon Allen
I am not sure if I need to draft another running back, but if I do, it shall come with massive potential. Braelon Allen is better than Breece Hall. I will die on that hill. So long as the Jets see that, Allen has notable value as the team also plan to run a mix-and-match backfield like Engstrand has known in Detroit.
14.3 - Vikings D/ST
If you read my draft from last week, you will know that I require depth at every position other than kicker. Matchups vary week to week and so a ton defense can have a varying range of outcomes based on their opponent. I will take the Vikings here. They may be the best defense in the league.
15.10 - Rams D/ST
Give us the sacks-galore that the Rams provide.
16.3 - Jake Bates
I do not care about kickers that much. They are easily streamed. The variance is very low at this position. For now, I will take Jake Bates who will be kicking indoors quite often.
Our Fantasy Roster:
Player
Position
Round
Justin Fields
QB
7
James Cook
RB
3
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
4
Drake London
WR
1
Ladd McConkey
WR
2
Calvin Ridley
WR
5
Tyler Warren
TE
8
Jerry Jeudy
FLEX
6
Vikings
D/ST
14
Jakes Bates
K
16
RJ Harvey
BENCH
9
Emeka Egbuka
BENCH
10
Kyle Pitts
BENCH
11
Cam Ward
BENCH
12
Braelon Allen
BENCH
13
Rams
BENCH
15