Dynasty Fantasy Football 12-Team Rookie Mock Draft: Jeremiyah Love Holds On To The Top Spot

With the 2026 NFL Draft now behind us, dynasty fantasy football owners are preparing for their rookie drafts. This is our first dynasty rookie mock draft this year, following the NFL Draft. Now that we know where all these rookies have landed, everything changes.

1.1 RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Love was always going to be the top pick in rookie drafts, no matter where he landed. It may have come at the expense of James Conner, Tyler Allgeier, and Trey Benson, but we still expect him to be the guy in Arizona.

1.2 WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate is the only rookie wide receiver selected in the first round who we expect to be locked in as their team's WR1 from the moment they step on the field. A lot of his value is hinged to quarterback Cam Ward, but we expect him to take a massive step forward in year two.

1.3 WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Tyson was drafted early in the first round and landed with a young, ascending offense. He has more upside than any wide receiver in this draft. However, a lengthy injury history and target competition keep him behind Tate.

1.4 RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (RB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Price ended up being a first-round running back landing in an elite rushing attack where he can immediately step in as the RB1 as a rookie. That's more than enough to push him into the top four of our rookie mock.

1.5 WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Lemon is an incredible talent, but he faces an uphill battle in that Eagles' passing attack. It's a low-volume passing attack, and Lemon will likely start his career as the WR2 behind DeVonta Smith. We love the upside, but not the offense.

1.6 WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Concepcion went higher than some people expected, but we expect him to immediately step in as the Browns' WR1. We love his talent and believe that his ability to separate quickly will help take his quarterback to the next level, more than his quarterback will hold him back.

1.7 TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Of course, we are never excited about a rookie pass-catcher landing with the Jets, but Sadiq is still by far the most talented tight end in this class.

1.8 WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Bell was the most underrated wide receiver in this class, and we expect him to step in as the WR1 in Miami as a rookie. Even coming off a torn ACL, he's a special player and is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Don't sleep on Bell.

1.9 RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

By the end of his rookie season, it will be apparent that the Broncos have finally found the running back they have been searching for. We expect that offense to split touches early, but it shouldn't take long for Coleman to establish himself.

1.10 QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Mendoza is the only quarterback we expect to be a fantasy difference-maker in this draft. For that alone, he is worth a top 10 pick. Be prepared for a slow start to his career in Las Vegas, though.

1.11 WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

He was a first-round pick, so he's worth a first-round pick, but the draft went about as poorly for Cooper's fantasy value as it possibly could have. He fell further than expected and landed with the lowly Jets, where he won't even be the top target in an already horrific passing attack. Landing with the Jets is a career killer, but we hope he can overcome this challenge.

1.12 TE Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

We are taking Stowers as the last pick in the first round of our mock draft. While he is still behind Dallas Goedert to start his career, the Eagles offense has proven they know how to utilize their tight ends. Stowers is now in the young Goedert role, while Goedert is what Zach Ertz was to him.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News