Dynasty Fantasy Football 12-Team Superflex Rookie Mock Draft: How High Should You Draft Ty Simpson?

With the 2026 NFL Draft now behind us, dynasty fantasy football owners are getting ready for their 2026 rookie drafts. This is our first SuperFlex dynasty rookie mock draft of the season, after the NFL Draft. Now that we know where all the rookie prospects have landed, we can give the most accurate possible mock drafts.

1.1 RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

No matter where he landed or what kind of league you are playing in, Love was always going to be the first rookie selected in just about every fantasy draft. He landed in Arizona, and he is in the top spot where he deserves to be.

1.2 QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Mendoza finds himself being the second-overall pick in this Superflex mock draft. He's the only true quarterback in this draft who believe is locked in as a future long-term starter. That makes him even more valuable in rookie drafts for QB-needy teams.

1.3 WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate was our top wide receiver prospect and was the first wide receiver selected in the draft. He landed with the Tennessee Titans, where he can immediately step in as the WR1 for Cam Ward.

1.4 WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson was the second wide receiver selected and landed in an ascending young offense. Despite some injury concerns and having to compete for targets with Chris Olave, Tyson is still deserving of being the fourth rookie off the board.

1.5 RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Price worked his way into the first round of last week's draft, and that has spiked his fantasy value. Being drafted in the first round will lead to more opportunities for Price on an already RB-needy team.

1.6 WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Lemon was our WR2 in this draft, but he slipped to the 20th pick and landed with the Eagles. In Philly, Lemon will have to deal with the same issues AJ Brown did. It's a low-volume passing attack, and now, DeVonta Smith is the more established wide receiver.

1.7 WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Concepcion ended up going higher than expected and was the fourth wide receiver off the board. We always thought he was the better option than Omar Cooper Jr and Denzel Boston, so we are excited to see him get a shot to be the WR1 in Cleveland.

1.8 TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

We don't love the landing spot, but Sadiq is by far the best tight end in this draft and shouldn't fall any further than this. Maybe the Jets will get things figured out at some point, or he'll leave when his contract is up.

1.9 WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Bell was our WR4 overall prospect in this draft and was an absolute steal for the Dolphins. He'll also be a steal for fantasy owners. We fully expect him to become the WR1 in Miami this season.

1.10 RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

We love this landing spot for Coleman. He has true bell-cow RB1 upside, and we believe the Broncos have finally found the RB1 they have been searching for since Sean Payton took over as the head coach.

1.11 QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

Simpson wasn't a prospect we were overly impressed with, but he ended up with the perfect landing spot. The Rams reached for him and selected him with the 13th overall pick, making him the long-term replacement for Matthew Stafford.

1.12 WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

Cooper is only in the first round because he was a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Landing with the Jets and their terrible passing attack in an offense that suddenly has a lot of mouths to feed would have been disastrous for any wide receiver.

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