Fantasy Sports

Travis Hunter NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Colorado's Travis Hunter, the winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy, is a two-way phenom who is expected to be selected in the top five of next month's NFL Draft.

Shawn Childs

CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium.
CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Travis Hunter is one of the most dynamic and versatile players in college football, excelling as both a wide receiver and cornerback during his time at Jackson State and Colorado. After winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Hunter’s elite playmaking ability and natural instincts have positioned him as a highly coveted prospect heading into the NFL.

Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Profile

Hunter started his college career at Jackson State University under the guidance of Deion Sanders. He had a minimal opportunity at wide receiver (18/188/4) while also playing cornerback (15 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown).

After following his coaching staff to Colorado, Hunter increased his wide receiver production (57/721/5) despite missing three contests due to a liver injury. He continued to play defense, leading to 22 tackles and three interceptions. His dual role contributed to him winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,263 yards and 16 touchdowns. He finished with 25 tackles over 13 games with four interceptions and 11 defended passes.

Hunter opened up last season with five stellar games (7/132/3, 10/110, 13/100/2, 7/130, and 9/89/1). Kansas State and Arizona held him to a pair of short outings (3/26 and 2/17). After a great game (9/153/2), his Heisman push came over his final three starts (8/125/2, 10/116/3, and 4/106/1).

Throughout his college career, Hunter was highly regarded on both sides of the ball, earning multiple national awards for his outstanding play on offense and defense. His vision, anticipation, and quickness create wins all over the field. Hunter must improve his release against physical defenders at the line of scrimmage in the NFL. At the same time, his value in run support will be in question if asked to play that role in college.

Overall, his route running hasn’t reached its ceiling due to having an edge against most of his competitors at this point in his career, thanks to his natural talents. Hunter has a nose for the football, and he has many wins to his name, catching the ball in tight quarters. His sense for spacing and timing is exceptional, pointing to a higher volume receiving career in the realm of an Antonio Brown. His usage on defense is unknown, but his overall game would be the most impactful as a passing-down player on both sides of the ball. 

More Fantasy Football News:

2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Elijah Arroyo Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Thomas Fidone II NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL