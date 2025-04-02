Travis Hunter NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Travis Hunter is one of the most dynamic and versatile players in college football, excelling as both a wide receiver and cornerback during his time at Jackson State and Colorado. After winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Hunter’s elite playmaking ability and natural instincts have positioned him as a highly coveted prospect heading into the NFL.
Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Profile
Hunter started his college career at Jackson State University under the guidance of Deion Sanders. He had a minimal opportunity at wide receiver (18/188/4) while also playing cornerback (15 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown).
After following his coaching staff to Colorado, Hunter increased his wide receiver production (57/721/5) despite missing three contests due to a liver injury. He continued to play defense, leading to 22 tackles and three interceptions. His dual role contributed to him winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,263 yards and 16 touchdowns. He finished with 25 tackles over 13 games with four interceptions and 11 defended passes.
Hunter opened up last season with five stellar games (7/132/3, 10/110, 13/100/2, 7/130, and 9/89/1). Kansas State and Arizona held him to a pair of short outings (3/26 and 2/17). After a great game (9/153/2), his Heisman push came over his final three starts (8/125/2, 10/116/3, and 4/106/1).
Throughout his college career, Hunter was highly regarded on both sides of the ball, earning multiple national awards for his outstanding play on offense and defense. His vision, anticipation, and quickness create wins all over the field. Hunter must improve his release against physical defenders at the line of scrimmage in the NFL. At the same time, his value in run support will be in question if asked to play that role in college.
Overall, his route running hasn’t reached its ceiling due to having an edge against most of his competitors at this point in his career, thanks to his natural talents. Hunter has a nose for the football, and he has many wins to his name, catching the ball in tight quarters. His sense for spacing and timing is exceptional, pointing to a higher volume receiving career in the realm of an Antonio Brown. His usage on defense is unknown, but his overall game would be the most impactful as a passing-down player on both sides of the ball.
More Fantasy Football News:
2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Elijah Arroyo Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
Thomas Fidone II NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook