Dynasty Fantasy Football: Top Deep Sleeper Targets Post NFL Free Agency
Now that the free-agent “frenzy” has begun to slow down, the eyes of the football world will turn its focus to next month’s NFL Draft. As we approach the biggest offseason NFL event, Dynasty Fantasy Football drafts are heating up over at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC).
While many star players have landed in new cities, targeting under-the-radar players via trade can lead to immense dynasty success.
Let’s take a closer look at three players who will witness a sizable fantasy value boost following the early portion of free agency.
TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville opted to release starting tight end Evan Engram following an injury-plagued 2024 campaign.
From a fantasy perspective, 2023 second-round pick Brenton Strange immediately receives a major uptick in value with the inside track to become the Jaguars’ starting tight end. The former Penn State standout finished as the overall TE31 in a primarily backup role, posting 40 receptions, 411 yards, and two touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.
At the NFL Combine, Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone shared some insight into Strange’s role for next season. Fantasy owners should pay close attention.
“Really excited about his ascension in Year Two, and I think he’ll have a part in the offense moving forward, in a way that we haven’t seen yet,” said Gladstone.
Following the trade of slot WR Christian Kirk, coupled with Engram’s departure to the Denver Broncos, 21.3% of targets from last season are now up for grabs in the Jacksonville offense. Strange, who flashed with four double-digit PPR performances last season, is a player to target over the next several months.
RB Elijah Mitchell, Kansas City Chiefs
After three seasons in San Francisco, Mitchell signed a one-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered offense in 2025.
The former 2021 sixth-round pick flashed when healthy, scoring 10 total touchdowns in just 27 games with the 49ers.
Mitchell, who joins a Kansas City backfield featuring only Isiah Pacheco and Carson Steele ahead of him on the depth chart, is a solid stash-n-cash option in dynasty leagues.
After Pacheco went down last season, veteran Kareen Hunt seized the opportunity, finishing as the overall RB31. With Hunt unsigned, Mitchell slots in as Pacheco’s primary backup. For a player who is likely on the waiver wire, grabbing Mitchell in the late rounds of dynasty drafts could pay major dividends if Pacheco were to miss time again next season.
WR Josh Palmer, Buffalo Bills
With veteran wideouts Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins currently unsigned, Buffalo opted to sign former Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer to a three-year deal.
In four seasons with Los Angeles, the former Tennessee standout hauled in 182 receptions for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns in 59 career games.
Joining a Bills offense with a receiving corps of Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, Palmer projects to see plenty of snaps after earning a hefty monetary commitment to the tune of $36 million.
Palmer, who has averaged 15.1 yards per catch over his last two seasons, is a solid target who is currently substantially undervalued as the WR104 over at Fulltime Fantasy’s Dynasty ADP rankings. Grab this deep sleeper while you can, as he will now be catching balls from last year’s NFL MVP, Josh Allen.
