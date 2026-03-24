Dynasty Fantasy Football Draft Busts Include Denzel Boston, Ty Simpson, And More

With the 2026 NFL Draft now less than a month away, kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, dynasty owners are getting excited. There is no more exciting time for dynasty owners than when they get to select their new fantasy stars in their rookie draft.

While we all love our players when we pick them, unfortunately, they aren't all going to pan out. These are our top dynasty busts coming out of this year's NFL Draft.

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Simpson is likely to be a first-round pick, which will likely give him a shot at a starting job at some point by 2027. However, it seems like he's being forced up boards more because of the position need in a weak class than his actual talent and upside.

We view him as a low-upside option and potential career backup. At best, we view him as a low-end starting quarterback. While he doesn't have a ton of major issues, there is also very little about him that makes him special.

As far as fantasy value goes, we'd compare him to a quarterback like Mac Jones. Both players are decent options if you need someone to keep you afloat for a few weeks, but they aren't franchise quarterbacks and are physically limited.

RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs for a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Johnson is a very good running back. Unfortunately, he had a poor showing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. While we don't put all that much stock in the combine, a lot of NFL teams do, and this will drive him down draft boards.

Draft stock makes a huge difference when it comes to opportunities for NFL running backs. If he falls deep into Day 2 or beyond, he's far less likely to get a shot at being a starter on the team that selects him. It's the potential lack of opportunity that scares us more than his actual ability. His 4.56 40-yard dash and overall poor showing are going to scare a lot of teams off.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

There are concerns with Boston's speed entering the NFL. He is a big-bodied wideout who can win on contested catches, but there are some red flags when it comes to his speed and athleticism. It doesn't help that at the combine, he opted not to run and managed just a 35-inch vertical leap. For a guy who is expected to win jump balls downfield, that's a major concern. Especially since he's widely projected to be a first-round pick.

WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Fields is a big-body wideout who was impressive in college, but he also looks slow on film. He confirmed that by running a 4.61 40-yard dash at the combine.

With that speed, or lack thereof, he has an uphill battle to have consistent success on the next level. At 6'4, 218 pounds, he plays more like a tight end than a wide receiver.

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