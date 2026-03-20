Denzel Boston's Top Landing Spots Link Him To Three MVP-Caliber Quarterbacks

Once you get past the big three wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, Washington Huskies star Denzel Boston is one of the top wideouts available. He's an extremely interesting option because while he looked to be locked in as a first-round pick, a subpar performance at the 2026 Scouting Combine could drop him to the second round. That opens up a lot more potential landing spots for the impressive wide receiver. These are the top landing spots for Boston in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens

We would love to see Lamar Jackson get a big-bodied wide receiver who can go up and win on contested catches. Zay Flowers is a good player, but he's also a very different kind of receiver. Boston better fits Jackson's skill set, and he's never truly had an option like him on the outside.

If you give Jackson an option that he can just throw 50/50 balls up to while he's scrambling around, it could take their offense to the next level. If Boston does live up to his potential in the NFL, this could be a scary duo in Baltimore.

He could be the piece that this offense has been missing during Jackson's run with this team. They have always had the speed guys and tight ends, but have continued to whiff on the big wideouts on the outside.

Philadelphia Eagles

Assuming the Eagles trade AJ Brown at some point this offseason, Boston would be an ideal replacement for him in their offense. Currently, they have DeVonta Smith and Hollywood Brown, but they need a bigger wideout to help Jalen Hurts when he gets in trouble.

Boston isn't nearly the physical talent that Brown is, but very few are. Nevertheless, he would bring a lesser version of exactly what they would be losing by trading Brown away. He can make plays downfield and win contested catches.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New England Patriots

Here, we are assuming that the Patriots are unable to trade for AJ Brown. If they are unable to acquire a big star at the position between now and the NFL Draft and don't move up in the draft to pick a stud like Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, or Jordyn Tyson, Boston would be a great pick where they are at with pick No. 31.

While Boston isn't a lock to be a superstar, he has the upside to be a strong NFL WR1. Having an MVP-caliber quarterback like Drake Maye could also help take him to the next level. This would be a great fallback plan for the Pats.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News