Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: TreVeyon Henderson
There's still a long way to go before most fantasy football managers have to finalize their rookie draft boards. But there appears to be a growing consensus.
Running backs Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders and Omarion Hampton of the Los Angeles Chargers are largely considered the top two rookies for dynasty managers. It's pretty clear Jeanty is No. 1 and Hampton is No. 2.
At No. 3, fantasy managers have a little more difficult decision. But, it's either Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan or Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Travis Hunter at No. 3, with the other one slotted at No. 4.
Things appear to be rather clear-cut at No. 5 too. With the No. 5 pick of a 2025 PPR rookie dynasty draft, I suggest targeting New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Pick 1.05: RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins could have an argument to be the fifth rookie off the board by the preseason. Although the Browns head coach doesn't love using just one back, Kevin Stefanski's offense is friendly to the position, and Cleveland could do plenty of running early in games if one of the team's rookies is starting behind center.
But the fantasy experts give Henderson an edge over Judkins at the end of minicamps. According to Fantasy Pros, Henderson has an average draft position of 6.2 versus Judkins' 8.0.
That's despite the fact Henderson walks into a crowded running back room in New England.
Veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson will return this season for the Patriots The two running backs combined for 283 touches last season.
Gibson also has the potential for a lot more as a pass-catcher than what he provided last season. The soon-to-be 27-year-old had at least 42 receptions each season with Washington from 2021-23. Last year with New England, Gibson caught 23 passes for 206 yards.
Both Stevenson and Gibson are signed through at least the 2026 season. Stevenson's deal doesn't expire until after 2028.
There's a potential out in that contract before then, so the long-term deals for Stevenson and Gibson should hardly impact Henderson.
Fantasy managers also should figure New England wouldn't have drafted the Ohio State running back if the organization didn't think he could carve out a role quickly. The Patriots targeted Henderson in the second round.
It's not as if Henderson needed a lot of carries to make a significant impact in college anyway. He led the Big Ten with 7.1 yards per carry in 2024. He rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns despite just 144 carries.
Henderson didn't contribute much as a receiver at Ohio State. He had 27 catches and 284 receiving yards as a senior last season.
But he arguably had the biggest play of his career as a pass-catcher in the national championship game against the tough Texas Longhorns defense.
The Patriots are much more likely to use Stevenson or Gibson in the pass-catching role. Their veteran experience will be useful in pass-blocking situations.
But that championship game highlight from Henderson showcases why New England needs to feed him the ball in some capacity.
The fantasy experts predict the Patriots will do just that to make him worthy of the No. 5 overall pick in rookie dynasty drafts.