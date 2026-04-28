Dynasty Fantasy Football Sleepers At Every Position: Kyler Murray Set For A Career Resurgence

With the 2026 NFL Draft now behind us, the 2026 dynasty fantasy football season is now in full swing. Rookie drafts and trades will be picking up now that we know the landing spots of the incoming prospects. We are going to take a look at some of the dynasty sleepers who you should be targeting this offseason, either in your rookie drafts or through trades.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray has taken massive damage to his dynasty stock over the past few seasons; however, he landed in the perfect spot to rebuild it. His stock hasn't skyrocketed because of the struggles the Vikings' passing attack had last season. Nevertheless, they still have an incredible system with fantastic weapons, which should help revitalize Murray's career.

He is still just 28 years old and has a ton of upside. With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at his disposal, we expect him to have a major bounce-back season and should end up getting a long-term deal in a great situation.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks is an interesting running back prospect. He was the best back in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he came into the league coming off a torn ACL and re-tore that same ACL after just 12 NFL touches. While some still believe in him, he has been largely forgotten. That could be a major mistake being made by dynasty owners.

Last season, we saw that Chuba Hubbard may not be as locked in as we thought as the Panthers' starting running back. If Brooks is healthy, he could be a major contributor for fantasy owners as soon as this season. There is a chance his knee is just shot, and he'll never come close to reaching his potential due to injury, but there is also a chance he is healed up and still has a great career.

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

If not for a late-season torn ACL, Bell would have been a first-round pick in this year's draft. He would have been in the conversation with the top three wide receivers in this class.

Now, he's landed in Miami, where he has a legitimate shot to become their WR1 as a rookie. We are confident that he will prove that he is the most talented wide receiver on their roster this season.

TE Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

Arroyo had a tough rookie season. Not only did he deal with injuries, but AJ Barner had a breakout season.

Still, there is a reason Arroyo was drafted with a second-round pick, and he still has a very bright future as a potential elite pass-catching tight end. This is a player we would invest in while his value is at its lowest because of the presence of Barner.

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