Fantasy Football Dynasty Startup Mock Draft: CeeDee Lamb (Pick 1.03)
Three receivers are at the top of just about everybody's fantasy football dynasty startup rankings this year.
On Friday, I explained why I recommend targeting Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson at No. 2 overall. That was a day after I argued Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase should go at the top of startup dynasty draft boards.
By process of elimination, that leaves Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb as the obvious choice at No. 3 overall.
Pick 1.03: WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
While Lamb is likely to be what's left for fantasy managers selecting at No. 3 overall in startup dynasty leagues this year, he's hardly a consolation prize. That's because he's still a tier one player in any dynasty format this season.
As important as it is to rank the players at the top of the board during pre-draft research, dividing players into tiers is equally important. That helps managers see what kind of value they are landing with each selection.
In dynasty formats, Chase, Jefferson and Lamb are the only players in the very top tier. So even though Lamb is our No. 3-ranked player of those three, the gap between him and the top is slim. It's the No. 4 pick that should feel unfortunate because with the next pick, the value dropoff is significant.
Lamb is in the top tier with Jefferson and Chase because of three straight seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,190 receiving yards. In 2023, Lamb posted a league-high 135 receptions with 1,749 receiving yards and 12 scores.
That's the ceiling for the Cowboys WR1. With a healthy Dak Prescott in 2025, he has an excellent chance to reach that again.
The problem for Lamb is the Dallas signal-caller is often injured. Last year, Prescitt missed nine contests, and in 2022, he sat out five games. Prescott played every game in 2023 when Lamb set Cowboys receiving records.
Given his injury history, there's always a chance Prescott suffers another injury that sidelines him for a multiple weeks in 2025. But the good news is Lamb has proven to be an elite fantasy option even without Prescott. He's just going to find it more difficult to compete with Chase and Jefferson production without his QB1.
In 2025, the Cowboys offense faces a little uncertainty with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Klayton Adams, who was the Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach the last two years, will be Dallas' new offensive coordinator (the role Schottenheimer previously held with the Cowboys).
The other new aspect of Dallas' offense is George Pickens. The former WR1 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens is a threat to take targets away from every Cowboys pass catcher.
Pickens eclipsed the 1,000-receiving yards mark in 2023 and reached 900 yards last year. He had more than 100 targets in both 2023 and 2024.
More than likely, Pickens will take targets away from Jalen Tolbert and tight end Jake Ferguson. But there's always a chance Lamb could see a dip in targets too.
It's not likely to be significant. But again, it's enough of a concern that Lamb is best at No. 3 overall in dynasty formats.
Lamb has averaged more than 10 targets per game each of the past two seasons. Even if his targets per game drops closer to nine, Lamb should remain an elite fantasy receiver.
In 2022, he averaged 9.18 targets per game and posted 107 catches with 1,359 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
The Pickens impact could potentially be positive for Lamb as well. With one of the most talented WR2s in the league playing opposite him, Lamb could increase his efficiency.
Lamb averaged 13 yards per catch and scored 12 touchdowns in his best NFL season of 2023. In 2024, Lamb posted 11.8 yards per reception and scored just six times.
But the uncertainty of how Pickens will impact Lamb is a reason the Cowboys WR1 is the "consolation" prize in the top tier of fantasy players.
At No. 3 overall in startup dynasty leagues, fantasy managers can be a little disappointed they won't have a shot at Chase or Jefferson. But with Lamb, managers are getting another receiver who should have the opportunity to be just as productive as either of those two receivers.