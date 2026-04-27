Dynasty Fantasy Rookie Risers And Fallers Post-2026 NFL Draft: Ty Simpson On The Rise While Omar Cooper Jr Falls

The 2026 NFL Draft is now behind us, and the key rookie prospects have found their new homes. While we had been projecting how the draft would play out and ranking the rookies, now we have more of the information we need to start projecting their future. We saw some players' stock get a huge boost in the draft, and others saw their stock fall. These are the rookie risers and fallers following the NFL Draft.

Risers

QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

You can feel however you want about the Rams' decision to select Simpson with the 13th overall pick. Personally, we don't believe that he should have been selected that high, and are surprised a team like the Rams, who are always in win-now mode, went in that direction. Nevertheless, this move shows that Los Angeles is committed to developing Simpson to be the heir to Matthew Stafford.

With Stafford nearing the end of his career, with likely no more than one or two years left in his body, Simpson is set up to be the long-term starting quarterback in Sean McVay's offense. This was as good a situation as he could have possibly landed in. Even if you don't like him as a prospect, this was the idea landing spot.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Price snuck his way into the first round, which does wonders for a running back's fantasy stock and outlook. A running back's draft capital and opportunity are directly linked.

The Seahawks are also a fantastic landing spot for any running back. Kenneth Walker III left in free agency, and Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL, which leaves the starting job in Seattle wide open. We expect Price to get every opportunity to carve out a significant role in this offense.

Fallers

WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Lemon fell further than expected in the NFL Draft and ended up landing with the Eagles. We expect Lemon to deal with the same hurdles AJ Brown had to deal with while in Philly, who we are assuming will be traded this offseason.

The Eagles are a run-heavy offense, and Lemon will have to compete with DeVonta Smith for limited targets. Smith could get an even larger piece of the pie compared to Brown because Smith is now the more established receiver. Their offense also features Hollywood Brown and Dallas Goedert, who will also see significant targets. This was not an ideal landing spot for Lemon.

WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

This is a tale as old as time. A rookie lands with the Jets, and it derails their career. Fantasy owners are already concerned about the Jets' WR1, Garrett Wilson, sustaining fantasy success because he is stuck in the Jets' offense. Wilson is a much better prospect than Cooper and has been held back by the terrible Jets offense.

Not only do Wilson and Cooper have to compete with the limited passing yards Geno Smith throws, but the team also added tight end Kenyon Sadiq earlier than Cooper to go along with Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor, and Breece Hall. It would be a shock if Smith threw for more than 3,500 yards this season, and that's being generous. It's hard to imagine that offense sustaining multiple usable fantasy wide receivers.

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