Dynasty Football World Championship Takes Fantasy Football Competition to a New Level
It's been said that if you play dynasty fantasy football, you're addicted to dynasty fantasy football. It's a hobby that truly continues all year long, even after the last snap of the season is played. You can tinker with your lineup throughout the off-season as you prepare for the next. That's what makes it so addictive and fun.
Dynasty Football World Championship
Fulltime Fantasy's Dynasty Football World Championship is an online tournament that allows players to join a newly forming league or purchase a team that's been abandoned. In dynasty football, fantasy managers keep the same roster and maintain it year after year.
In dynasty leagues, trading of picks is allowed and encouraged. There's a rookie and free-agent draft to add new talent to your roster, and managers can also trade players to keep things fresh. In addition to drafting new players and making trades, dynasty leagues also have weekly waivers.
From kickoff Sunday until Wednesday evening at 11 pm EDT, fantasy managers can enter and edit their waiver wire bids for any available free agent. Each manager is given $1,000 in fantasy cash to spend on their waivers. There's also a second waiver run on Sunday mornings at 10 am EDT, just in case managers need an emergency replacement player.
How Does It Work?
This tournament has 22 rounds in the draft for new dynasty leagues starting up. There are 12 teams in each league. The season runs for 14 weeks, and after week 14, the top 4 dynasty football teams move on to the championship (week 15- 17).
Scoring standard PPR (points per reception). The roster includes 11 starters: 1QB, 2RB, 3WR, 1TE, 1K, 1Def, and 2FLEX (RB, WR, or TE). Entry into this tournament is $299, with league prizes reaching nearly $3,000 and a $10,000 grand prize for the DFWC champion.
There are so many exciting options for fantasy football fans. Be sure to check out what Fulltime Fantasy offers. From dynasty to redraft, and best ball to the women's series, there's absolutely something for everyone.
Dynasty leagues are a great way to meet new people and make lifelong friends. Playing with the same people year after year builds camaraderie and nurtures friendly banter (or full-blown smack-talk). If you're a player who loves strategy, dynasty football is something you'll absolutely want to try. And if you're already familiar with dynasty football, it's time to step it up to middle-limit money games and win big!