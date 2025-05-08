Fantasy Sports

Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Omarion Hampton Pick 1.02

With Ashton Jeanty off the board at 1.01 in dynasty rookie drafts, fantasy managers face a tough decision at 1.02 between high-upside prospects Omarion Hampton and Tetairoa McMillan—each offering long-term value depending on team build and strategy.

Shawn Childs

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) leaps over Syracuse Orange players during the first half of the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) leaps over Syracuse Orange players during the first half of the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Dynasty rookie drafts are heating up, and while Ashton Jeanty is the clear-cut choice at 1.01, the decision at 1.02 presents a tougher challenge. Fantasy managers will be weighing the high-upside talents of Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Of course, the ideal pick depends on your team’s trajectory—whether you're pushing to win now or building for the long haul—as well as your current roster makeup. With Jeanty off the board, let’s break down who should be next in line at No. 2.

Dynasty Football Pick 1.02
Dynasty Football Pick 1.02 / FullTime Fantasy

Pick 1.02: RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton didn’t land in the ideal rookie situation with Najee Harris already on the roster. He comes to the NFL with a power profile while also expecting to see action on passing downs. Based on his early ranking (18th) in the high-stakes market, Hampton is viewed as an upside mid-tier RB2 in PPR formats. Over the next few seasons, he’ll work his way to RB1 status in fantasy leagues. My initial thought was Nick Chubb with more value catching the ball after being selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In 2024, Los Angeles barely used their running backs in the passing game, leading to only 43 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets. For Hampton to have a higher floor and consistency factor, they must feature their backs on passing downs.

Hampton was dominant in back-to-back seasons for the Tar Heels, leading the ACC in rushing attempts (253, 281) and yards (1,504, 1,660), while racking up 30 rushing touchdowns. He added value as a receiver, catching 67 passes for 595 yards and three scores over that span. Hampton eclipsed 100 rushing yards in 16 of his final 20 starts, including seven standout performances of 170+ yards.

At 6'0", 220 pounds with 4.46 speed, Hampton offers an enticing blend of size, burst, and vision. His running style is smooth and powerful, capable of hitting the second level with ease and finishing runs with strength. More than just a between-the-tackles bruiser, he’s a proven goal-line weapon and brings a dependable floor in the passing game if utilized correctly.

