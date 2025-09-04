Fantasy Sports

Eagles vs. Cowboys and 4 More Week 1 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 1.

Michael Rovetto

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs past Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) for a touchdown after a catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs past Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) for a touchdown after a catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and with it comes the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football. 

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills (O/U: 50.5)

The Ravens and Bills have the highest point total of the week, suggesting Week 1 will feature a shootout between Baltimore’s high-octane rushing attack and Buffalo’s well-rounded offense. The matchup is also a duel of two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Josh Allen earned MVP honors last season, while Lamar Jackson finished as the runner-up. The last time the two teams faced off was in the AFC Divisional Round last season, where they combined to score 52 points. The QBs, as well as running backs Derrick Henry and James Cook and wide receiver Zay Flowers, are must-starts. Rashod Bateman and Khalil Shakir also notched solid performances in the team’s last matchup, making both worthy of a flex play. Isaiah Likely is not expected to play in the game, making Mark Andrews another lineup lock. 

Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass during the Buffalo Bills' divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Josh Allen - Must Start

Lamar Jackson - Must Start

Running Backs:

Derrick Henry - Must Start

James Cook - Must Start

Justice Hill - Sit 

Ray Davis - Sit 

Wide Receivers:

Zay Flowers - Start 

Rashod Bateman - Flex Consideration

Khalil Shakir - Flex Consideration

Keon Coleman - Flex Consideration

DeAndre Hopkins - Sit 

Joshua Palmer - Sit 

Tight Ends:

Mark Andrews - Start 

Dalton Kincaid - Sit 

Dawson Knox - Sit  

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (O/U: 47.5)

The 2025 NFL season kicks off with a matchup that almost always produces fantasy fireworks. The Cowboys and Eagles have combined for 40 or more points in their last nine head-to-head matchups dating back to 2020. Six of those games resulted in 48 or more combined points. Jalen Hurts is a must-start while Dak Prescott projects as a solid QB2 option. Squon Barkley falls under the same category as Hurts. However, I’d bench all Cowboys running backs as the Eagles are a difficult matchup, and questions regarding the division of labor remain. The pass catchers on both sides are solid plays, with A.J. Brown and Ceedee Lamb being locked into lineups. Dallas Goedert is the more intriguing play as far as tight ends on either side, as Jake Ferguson will have to operate with Zack Baun patrolling the middle.  

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (30) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jalen Hurts - Must Start 

Dak Prescott - Mid-Level Start

Running Backs:

Saquon Barkley - Must Start

Will Shipley - Bench 

Javonte Williams - Bench 

Miles Sanders - Bench

Jaydon Blue - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

A.J. Brown - Must Start 

Ceedee Lamb - Must Start 

DeVonta Smith - Start 

George Pickens - Flex Consideration

Tight Ends:

Dallas Goedert - Mid-Level Start

Jake Ferguson - Bench   

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (O/U: 47.5)

The Lions at Packers game is one of four games this week with a line of 47.5. This game likely features the most fantasy-relevant players of all contests. Both teams are offenses with firepower at all skill positions, making for an intriguing watch. Their most recent matchup was a 34-31 shootout that ultimately ended in a Lions victory. Jared Goff is a solid play at quarterback, as he averages over 230 yards per game and nearly two touchdown passes across nine career games against the Packers. Jordan Love’s numbers against the Lions, on the other hand, aren’t so great, averaging under 190 passing yards, a TD and an interception in six career games. But with the Packers thin in their secondary and the Lions struggling to contain opposing pass-catchers in recent years, most receivers and tight ends are also great plays. Each team’s starter in the backfield is also a lineup lock.  

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs breaks through the Detroit Lions defensive line
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs breaks through the Detroit Lions defensive line before being tackled during the Thursday Night Football game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Jacobs scored three rushing touchdowns in the Lions' 34-31 win. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jared Goff - Start

Jordan Love - Bench 

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start

Josh Jacobs - Start 

Davis Montgomery - Flex Consideration  

Wide Receivers:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start 

Jameson Williams - Start 

Jayden Reed - Flex Consideration 

Matthew Golden - Flex Consideration 

Romeo Doubs - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Sam LaPorta - Must Start  

Tucker Kraft - Start 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (O/U: 47.5)

The Buccaneers and Falcons’ last three matchups netted combined scores of 66, 57 and 54. The Falcons gave up the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2024, while the Buccaneers surrendered the ninth-most. Drake London, Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka are all strong plays. Both teams were also very friendly to tight ends, making Cade Otton and Kyle Pitts mid-tier options at the position. Each team’s starting running back makes the lineup locks list, with Rachaad White even being a potential deeper league play because of his pass-catching ability. Baker Mayfield is also a must-start, and Michael Penix Jr. made my list of QBs to start in Week 1 because of the juicy matchup.  

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Baker Mayfield - Must Start

Michael Penix Jr. - Start 

Running Backs:

Bijan Robinson - Must Start

Bucky Irving - Must Start

Rachaad White - Deeper League Consideration  

Tyler Allgeier - Bench

Wide Receivers:

Drake London - Must Start 

Mike Evans - Must Start

Emeka Egbuka - Start

Darnell Mooney - Flex Consideration 

Chris Godwin Jr. - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Cade Otton - Mid-Level Start

Kyle Pitts - Mid-Level Start

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 46.5)

A sneaky high-scoring game between the Chiefs and Chargers makes the cut. Although their last three matchups have netted scoring totals of 36 or less, their seven previous matchups have all yielded scores of 43 or more. This game will likely be headlined by its quarterback and pass-catcher play, as the Chargers and Chiefs were two of the three best defenses against opposing running backs in 2024 in terms of fantasy points against. The only RB I feel confident in playing is Omarion Hampton. Both teams were middle of the pack last year in fantasy points given up to WRs. Ladd McConkey and Xavier Worthy are lineup locks with other offering flex consideration. Travis Kelce is the only tight end worth playing, as a TE room of Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin for the Chargers is tough to navigate in Week 1.  

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy celebrates a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Patrick Mahomes - Must Start

Justin Herbert - Start 

Running Backs:

Omarion Hampton - Start

Isiah Pacheco - Flex Consideration 

Najee Harris - Bench

Kareem Hunt - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Ladd McConkey - Must Start 

Xavier Worthy - Start 

Hollywood Brown - Flex Consideration 

Keenan Allen - Flex Consideration 

Quentin Johnston - Bench  

Tight Ends:

Travis Kelce - Must Start

Will Dissly - Bench

Tyler Conklin - Bench 

Michael Rovetto
MICHAEL ROVETTO

Michael Rovetto previously served as the staff writer for University of Maryland Athletics for nearly two years. There, he wrote, edited and managed all editorial content for all 20 of Maryland's varsity sports on umterps.com. Rovetto is recognized as a College Sports Communicators district award-winning writer. Many of his stories have also appeared on NCAA.org, garnering national attention. Before graduating from Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December 2023, Rovetto wrote for PressBox and Terrapin Sports Central, covering Maryland men's basketball and football. He also has experience in broadcasting, previously working as an analyst and camera operator for Big State Sports, and communication, interning for Shell Shock TBT as its Director of Communication & Content Development.

