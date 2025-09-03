Ravens Get Bad Isaiah Likely News Before Bills Game
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is fighting hard to return from a foot injury he suffered at the beginning of training camp.
While he targeted the team's Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as a possible return date, he is unlikely to play in the game, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
"#Ravens TE Isaiah Likely, who is recovering nicely from a broken bone in his foot, is not expected to play in the team’s opener against the #Bills, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "Likely underwent surgery in late July and is healing as expected. He should be ready early in the season."
Likely, 25, is coming off of the best season with the Ravens with 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns, which are all career-bests. He looks like a true No. 2 option to Mark Andrews in the tight end room.
Likely made the 53-man roster, which is a sign that he should be good to go within the next few weeks. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he is ready to go for the season opener.
There was concern when Likely suffered the injury that he would be out for a long time due to the nature of the foot fracture. Luckily for Likely, the surgery didn't cost him too much time considering it took place at the beginning of training camp. If the injury happened during the season, he probably would have been placed on injured reserve.
With Likely out against the Bills, the Ravens will rely heavily on Andrews as a target up the middle. This could also mean Charlie Kolar gets some added reps, but he plays more as a blocker within the Ravens offense. Zaire Mitchell-Paden, a tight end signed to the practice squad after being cut ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, could also be elevated for the game.
Kickoff between the Ravens and Bills is set for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET inside Highmark Stadium. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
