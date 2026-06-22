Early 2026 Fantasy Football IDP Players To Target In the First Round

In dynasty and keeper IDP leagues, building around a cornerstone defender is essential for long-term success. The goal is to identify a player who delivers reliable, week-to-week production and can serve as the foundation of your roster. Having that consistent performer can help offset disappointing outings from other players, providing stability throughout the season. While upside is important, consistency is often what separates championship-caliber teams from the rest, making a dependable defensive star one of the most valuable assets a fantasy manager can have.

Drafting an elite linebacker or edge rusher with a first round selection is equivalent to using your top pick on an offensive player like Saquon Barkley, Jonathon Taylor or Ja'Marr Chase. Having that foundational piece on your roster gives your team an identity, and ensures manager's that they won't have to look for players on the weekly waiver wire. Last but not least, it's important to grab one of these players early because they do not come a dime a dozen. Defensive coordinators rotate defensive players more than ever before, so managers have to make this pick count.

Here are 5 elite defensive players fantasy managers should target with their first selection.

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Always one of the most productive players in IDP, Smith is capable of racking up points regardless of who he's matched up against. He is the safest bet when it comes to tackle efficiency, and should be one of the most coveted linebackers. Smith's numbers took a slight decline from his previous seasons, but he still remains an elite-level fantasy LB and a tackling machine. Last season was the first time in his career where he failed to record a sack, largely due to the Ravens' defensive line not being able to create space for the linebackers to make plays on the ball.

According to FantasyPros, Smith's ADP is LB2, and the fact that he is the Ravens signal-caller means that he rarely takes plays off, validating his status as a top pick. His 94% snap share places Smith among the top-tier of every-down linebackers. We should expect Ravens new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to maximize Smith's abilities which could possibly elevate him to LB1 territory. In dynasty and keeper formats, the four-time Pro Bowler should be considered a valuable asset and a player fantasy managers can build around.

Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins

The fantasy managers who drafted Jordyn Brooks last season were rewarded with the highest scoring player. The Dolphins linebacker comes with elite-tackle volume as a dependable every-down player, and is arguably the safest overall pick in all IDP formats. Brooks led the league in combined tackles with 183, and is the player with the highest floor. In IDP-heavy formats, he should ideally be taken between the third and sixth rounds.

Will Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) capture the IDP scoring crown again this season? Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The First-Team All-Pro linebacker should be projected to go between the eighth and twelfth rounds in balanced formats with both offensive and defensive players. He finished the season as the overall LB1, and there is no reason to doubt him repeating that performance. Brooks will be the leader of a young Dolphins defense, and they are depending on him to be productive. Another big year is expected out of him now that Sean Duggan has taken over as defensive coordinator. His scheme emphasizes strong fundamental tackling and aggressive contact, which should play right into Brooks' strengths.

Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

As a high-impact safety, James Jr. is capable of being a factor against the run or the pass. He finished the season season second on the team with 94 tackles, and is considered to have an elite-tackle floor, and rightfully so. During the last two seasons, James Jr. led all defensive backs with 7.5 sacks and was 2nd with 16 TFL's. While many projections have him going in the middle rounds, he could become an easy steal in most formats. Fantasy managers should consider taking him right after securing a high-volume tackler at LB or EDGE, and it wouldn't hurt taking him as the first defensive back off the board. His versatility is what gives him value, and he is capable of contributing in multiple scoring categories.

Derwin James Jr. 2026-27 Fantasy Projections

Tackles TFL's INT's Sacks 88 7 3 7.5

Chris O'Leary was promoted to defensive coordinator after Jesse Minter left to become the Ravens new head coach. He served as the safeties coach for the organization during the 2024 season. Under O'Leary's guidance, James Jr. posted a career-high 5.5 sacks, and it would not be a suprise to see him surpass that total. Expect the Chargers to deploy the five-time Pro Bowl safety near the line of scrimmage and in the box, which would be a great situation for fantasy managers because it triggers his high-tackle volume. Also considering that he lines up as a slot cover corner, blitzing off the edge could also help his owners in the TFL and forced fumble categories.

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Linebackers and edge rushers are the top targeted players in IDP fantasy leagues, and rightfully so. They bring the most upside in terms of overall production, but the one player I would make an exception to draft early is Hamilton. His versatility is what makes him so special, and the Ravens utilizes it by lining him up in the box, closer to the line of scrimmage or letting him loose in blitz packages. Placing him all over the field allows Hamilton to make more of an impact, as he is a big play waiting to happen.

Staggering to watch live.



Kyle Hamilton is having a Fred Warner like impact in the box. https://t.co/pI9rSCzL7O — Spenny Powers (@ravens4dummies) November 17, 2025

Last season, he ranked third in total tackles among NFL safeties, and was second in TFL's. According to Fantasy Pros.com, Hamilton is projected at 108 tackles and 8 TFL's, which would surpass his total of 7 from a season ago. His ADP is between 5th and 8th overall, but Hamilton could go in the top 5 in IDP-only formats. His stats are often reflected where he lines up on the field. The more he lines up closer to the line of scrimmage, the better his chances to score fantasy points. Despite being labeled a safety, the Ravens utilize him like a three-down LB. It also doesn't hurt that he is capable of covering tight ends, blitzing the quarterback and sealing the edge.

Jared Verse, Cleveland Browns

Now that he is a member of the Cleveland Browns, could we expect a drop-off in production from Verse? Will be be able to duplicate the two Pro Bowl seasons he had as a member of the L.A. Rams? He may never replace the elite production n Myles Garrett had, and he shouldn't have to shoulder such expectations. It's just not fair. Verse isn't a bad option to replace a generational talent. The good thing is that there is nowhere for him to go but up, and should inherit a primary pass-rushing role with his new team.

Verse will be one of the more intriguing options on the board as he has established himself as an every-down player. He should continue to contribute in many categories, and with him entering his third season, we could see an increase in his sack totals as his pass-rush repertoire continues to expand. For Dynasty IDP managers, Verse is a young edge rusher worth building around. For those in a start-up Dynasty League, Verse should be considered within the top three picks.

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