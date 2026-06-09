IDP Linebackers Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Jordyn Brooks Leads a Stacked Position

Linebackers are the backbone to any Individual Defensive Player (IDP) league. That's because tackles should be the bedrock of your IDP league's scoring system and linebackers the most consistent and productive tacklers in football.

With that in mind, let's discuss how many starting positions you should have in your IDP league. In a perfect world, I prefer a league that starts 1 DT, 2 DE, 3 LB, 1 CB and 2 S. And that's in addition to whatever you decide for offensive starters. On offense, I prefer a league with 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX and 1 SUPERFLEX. Again, that's just my preference.

The reason for nine IDP starters is simple: the defensive side of the ball deserves that much recognition and respect. I understand that many IDP leagues are much smaller, which is why I advocate for larger IDP leagues and for embracing the challenge.

2026 IDP Rankings: Defensive Linemen | Linebackers | Defensive Backs

Top 10 Linebackers

1. Jordyn Brooks, MIA

Brooks was the IDP1 at linebacker in 2025, leading the NFL with 183 combined tackles and earning his first All-Pro nod in the process. He enters a contract year with a Dolphins team that is trending toward a rebuild, which adds some long-term uncertainty but does nothing to dull his production outlook this season.

2. Jack Campbell, DET

Campbell finally got a full-time role in 2025 and delivered on his long-standing IDP promise with a top-five finish at the position, finishing in the top 90th percentile in tackles versus expected for the third consecutive season. The Lions declined his fifth-year option before rewarding him with a new extension, locking in their defensive centerpiece.

3. Carson Schwesinger, CLE

The 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year posted 156 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions while wearing the green dot for Cleveland's defense in his first NFL season. Entering Year 2, expectations are elevated and the opportunity is unchanged, making him a legitimate LB1 candidate at the top of every IDP draft board.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) wraps up Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14). | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Ernest Jones IV, SEA

Jones was a key cog in Seattle's Super Bowl championship defense, leading the Seahawks with six interceptions across the regular season and playoffs. He re-signed on a three-year deal, ensuring his place as the anchor of one of the league's most disruptive defensive systems.

5. Foyesade Oluokun, JAC

Oluokun bounced back in 2025 to finish in the 95th percentile in tackles versus expected, posting 103 solo tackles and an eighth-ranked coverage grade among linebackers. He is one of the most dependable weekly starters in IDP regardless of format.

6. Roquan Smith, BAL

Smith is the only linebacker in football to finish in the top 90th percentile in tackles versus expected in every season since 2021, making him the most consistent floor-raiser at the position. The Ravens' defense remains elite and nothing about his role or deployment is changing.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) reacts with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3). | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

7. Blake Cashman, MIN

Cashman has averaged 9.5 tackles per game across his two seasons in Minnesota, a rate that puts him in elite company historically at the position. The one real knock is availability, as he has missed games in each of the past three seasons, but when he plays, he is a top-five producer.

8. Quay Walker, LV

Walker departed Green Bay after four seasons and joins a Las Vegas team built around first overall pick and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders' defense needs a tone-setter at linebacker and Walker, still just 26, projects as a three-down starter in a scheme that should generate tackle volume.

9. Zack Baun, PHI

Baun posted 123 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2025 as the Eagles' off-ball linebacking anchor, finishing as the IDP17 overall across all positions. Philadelphia's defense remains one of the most productive units in football and Baun's role at its center is not going anywhere.

10. Nick Bolton, KC

Bolton returned to elite form in 2025 after a pair of injury-impacted seasons, finishing in the 93rd percentile in tackles versus expected and delivering an LB1 campaign for the Chiefs. He is one of the most trusted defensive starters in Kansas City, and his production profile is as stable as it gets at the position.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Linebackers: Ranked 11 to 30

11. Fred Warner, SF

12. Jamien Sherwood, NYJ

13. Alex Singleton, DEN

14. Nate Landman, LAR

15. Tremaine Edmunds, NYG



16. Edgerrin Cooper, GB

17. Cedric Gray, TEN

18. Robert Spillane, NE

19. Zaire Franklin, GB

20. T.J. Edwards, CHI



21. Azeez Al-Shaair, HOU

22. Devin Bush Jr., CHI

23. Sonny Styles, WAS

24. Divine Deablo, ATL

25. Barrett Carter, CIN



26. Terrel Bernard, BUF

27. Patrick Queen, PIT

28. Dee Winters, DAL

29. CJ Allen, IND

30. Arvell Reese, NYG

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