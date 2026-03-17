Every Rookie’s Dream NFL Draft Landing Spot Featuring Jeremiyah Love to the Cowboys

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Between now and then, we will do plenty of mock drafts and predictions. However, let's take a break from that and be selfish for a minute. These are the perfect mock draft landing spots that fantasy owners dream of for the top offensive talent in the NFL Draft.

1.9 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Kansas City Chiefs

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce is coming to the end of the road, and we know that offense can utilize the tight end position as well as any team in the NFL. Having Sadiq be the heir to the tight end throne in Kansas City would be a game-changer for the next decade. The Chiefs' drafting Sadiq in Kelce's final season could be the tight end equivalent of the Green Bay Packers going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers.

1.12 RB Jeremiyah Love, Dallas Cowboys

It's unlikely that Love falls this far, but we'd all love to see him fall to the Dallas Cowboys. In so many ways, the Cowboys are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish of the NFL with their irrationally arrogant fans who cling to their glory days from the 1900s despite not climbing to the mountain top for three-plus decades. This would come at the expense of Javonte Williams, but that is a sacrifice we are willing to make for this acquisition. It would be the Ezekiel Elliott all over again.

1.13 WR Makai Lemon, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles is more than capable of sustaining two high-end fantasy wide receivers. Lemon is in, and Davante Adam is out with this pick. This is in no way meant to be disrespectful to Adams' talent, but he will turn 34 years old during the 2026 regular season. The prospect of having Puka Nacua and Lemon in a Sean Payton offense for years to come is tantalizing.

1.14 WR Jordyn Tyson, Baltimore Ravens

Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson has never had that big-bodied wide receiver or true WR1, who can just throw the ball up to. As great as the Ravens have drafted since coming into existence when they moved from Cleveland to Baltimore, they haven't had much luck at wide receiver. Zay Flowers is a very good player, but he's just not that guy. Tyson could help take their MVP quarterback to the next level.

1.16 PK Dominic Zvada, New York Jets

Please stop drafting our top fantasy players. Depressingly, the Jets are already holding Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall hostage in their nightmarishly bad offense. They aren't good, and they've shown no signs of improvement. We could all rejoice if they just drafted the top kicker, who could thrive when all their drives stall outside the 30-yard line.

1.18 QB Fernando Mendoza, Minnesota Vikings

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We all know that Mendoza is going first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, but we can dream. Maybe he'll find himself a gas mask or something between now and April 23. There are a few great landing spots for Mendoza; however, nothing would make fantasy owners more excited than seeing him throw passes to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Not only would it be great for Mendoza, but Jefferson owners would be jumping for joy.

1.31 WR Carnell Tate, New England Patriots

This is another one that would take some sort of gas-mask style incident because Tate is the best wide receiver in this class and is locked in as a top-10 pick. Nevertheless, Drake Maye getting Tate would send shockwaves through the fantasy community. If we could only make one of these scenarios happen, this would be the one.

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