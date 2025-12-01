Everything You Missed From Sunday in Week 13 of the NFL Season Including a Monster Game from Bijan Robinson
Our 13th NFL Sunday is now behind us, and Week 13 was a huge week for fantasy football. We still have Monday Night Football tonight, and then it is on to the final week of the fantasy football regular season for most. Before we look ahead, we have to take a look back. This is the Week 13 week in review.
New Orleans Saints @ Miami Dolphins
- As expected, Devin Neal served as the RB1 for the Saints with Alvin Kamara out. He rushed 14 times for 47 yards and caught three passes for 22 yards.
- Darren Waller returned and led Miami in receiving, catching two passes for 47 yards.
San Francisco 49ers @ Cleveland Browns
- With Brock Purdy back, George Kittle continues to roll. He led the Niners with four receptions for 67 yards in this one.
- In his second NFL start, Shedeur Sanders completed 16 of 25 passes for 149 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans
- Brian Thomas Jr returned to action but caught just two passes for 28 yards.
- There isn't really anything to note in regards to the Titans. Tony Pollard was their best offensive weapon, rushing for 60 scoreless yards and fumbling.
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
- CJ Stroud returned to action this week and wasn't very good. He threw for 276 yards, no TDs, and one interception.
- Alec Pierce led the Colts in receiving, catching four passes for 78 yards and a TD.
Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets
- Bijan Robinson had a huge game, rushing for 142 yards and a touchdown, and catching five passes for 51 yards.
- Adonai Mitchell had a big game, catching eight of 12 targets for 102 yards and a TD.
Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Marvin Harrison Jr returned to action and caught six passes for 69 yards. Michael Wilson caught just three passes for 36 yards.
- Bucky Irving returned to action and was the clear RB1. He carried the ball 17 times for 61 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards.
Los Angeles Rams @ Carolina Panthers
- Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions in this game, doubling his season total.
- Chuba Hubbard may have earned his starting job back. He carried the ball 17 times for 83 yards and caught both of his targets for 41 yards and a TD. Rico Dowdle gained 58 yards on 18 carries and caught both of his targets for 21 yards.
Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks
- Things did not go well for Max Brosmer. He threw for 126 yards, no TDs, and four interceptions.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba disappeared this week, catching just two passes for 23 yards.
Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Josh Allen had another mediocre fantasy week. He threw for just 123 yards, a TD, and an INT, and rushed for 38 yards and a TD.
- Aaron Rodgers was unimpressive playing through injury, throwing for just 117 yards and no TDs.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Ashton Jeanty struggled on the ground again, rushing for just 31 yards on 15 carries.
- Justin Herbert broke his non-throwing hand in this game, but plans on playing in Week 14 after undergoing surgery.
Denver Broncos @ Washington Commanders
- RJ Harvey carried the ball 13 times for just 35 yards, but did find the end zone twice.
- Terry McLaurin returned to action and caught seven of 14 targets for 96 yards and a TD.