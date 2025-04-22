Fantasy Football: Ashton Jeanty Vs. Omarion Hampton
In the great game of football, comparing players based on stats doesn’t always lead to a winning decision, especially in the NFL Draft. Many talented football players play in weaker college programs, creating fewer chances to produce winning outcomes. In addition, do some players' intangibles outweigh some physical talents highlighted at the NFL combines?
The running back position has taken a back seat in NFL team builds over recent years, highlighted by the running back flow in the 2024 NFL Draft.
First Round: 0
Second Round: 1
Third Round: 3
Fourth Round: 5
Fifth Round: 5
Sixth Round: 4
Seventh Round: 0
In 2023, the two running backs (Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs) drafted in the first round have been home runs. Only one back was selected in the second round (Zach Charbonnet). The Dolphins made a winning investment in Devon Achane in the third round.
Ashton Jeanty Scouting Report
The Broncos featured Jeanty as their change-of-pace running back in his freshman season, giving him only two starts over 14 games. He gained 976 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 14 catches.
Over the following two years, his production improved each season, highlighted by 397 touches in 2024 and exceptional success running the ball. Jeanty led the nation in two rushing categories (rushing attempts – 374 and rushing yards – 2,601) while finishing second in rushing touchdowns (29 – 32 TDs by QB Bryson Daily). He gained an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. The previous year, he was more active catching the ball (43/569/5 – 13.2 yards per catch).
With the ball in his hands, Jeanty is the definition of a “Pinball Wizard.” He bounces off defenders in the trash at the line of scrimmage with an uncanny knack for balance and leverage. His vision sets him apart from the running back pool while having the acceleration, quickness, and speed to turn a small crease into back-breaking plays.
Jeanty runs with a low-rider profile that plays well at the goal line. He knows how to set up defenders and is willing to lead with his shoulder to bounce off possible tacklers. His running tempo varies to lull defensive players into a sense of a winning angle, but Jeanty’s slide-to-go move buys him daylight to make explosive plays.
Omarion Hampton Scouting Report
Hampton has been stellar in back-to-back seasons for the Tarheels. Over this span, he led the ACC in rushing attempts (253 and 281) and rushing yards (1,504 and 1,660) while offering high value in touchdowns (30) on the ground. He even caught 67 balls over this span for 595 yards and three more scores. Hampton rushed for 100 yards or more in 16 of his final 20 starts, highlighted by seven impact showings (24/197/1, 31/169/1, 19/178/2, 25/210/3, 32/172/4, 35/244/1, and 22/185/1).
His big back profile (6’0” and 220 lbs.) and favorable speed (4.46 40-yard dash) will be an attractive combination for NFL teams this year. Hampton brings a smooth-running style with multiple gears to his game: power, acceleration, and vision. He is more than a one-dimensional banger with an inside profile. When given an open window at the line of scrimmage, Hampton will glide through to the second level of defense, where his strength creates more yards after contact. His goal line value is a given, and he should offer a high floor in the passing game.
Hampton looks the part of a stud runner in build, putting him in a range of Nick Chubb with much more value catching the ball. For a team with strength at quarterback and wide receiver, he could be the missing link to increased scoring in the red zone.
Fantasy Football: Ashton Jeanty Vs. Omarion Hampton
Following the career paths of these star running backs should be intriguing. Jeanty seems like a slam dunk, but he will most likely land in developmental offense with questionable scoring upside and potentially a subpar quarterback.
Just by sliding to the back third of this year’s draft, Hampton will be given an excellent opportunity to shine in a winning offense. If the draft breaks right for him, he could land 20+ touches a game with upside in scoring. At the same time, a split role in his rookie campaign would make him a more challenging player to manage in the fantasy market.
In the early draft season in the high-stakes market, Jeanty ranked sixth at running back. Hampton (19th) is the second rookie back selected ahead of TreVeyon Henderson (25th).
The most likely home of these backs will be in the AFC West – Las Vegas Raiders (Jeanty – 6th) and Denver Broncos (20th).
Jeanty wins this comparison based on talent and role. Hampton will tighten the gap if he lands in the right offensive situation.
More Fantasy Football News:
Fantasy Football: Tetairoa McMillan Vs. Matthew Golden
Fantasy Football: Tyler Warren Vs. Colston Loveland
Fantasy Football Studs & Duds From Last Year's Draft Class (Round 1)