Fantasy Football: Tyler Warren Vs. Colston Loveland
In the great game of football, comparing players based on stats doesn’t always lead to a winning decision, especially in the NFL Draft. Many talented football players play in weaker college programs, creating fewer chances to produce winning outcomes. In addition, do some players' intangibles outweigh some physical talents highlighted at the NFL combines?
Tyler Warren Scouting Report
Tyler Warren comes into the 2025 NFL Draft with the top billing at tight end, thanks to a breakout season (104 catches with 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores, plus 26 rushes for 218 yards and four more touchdowns). On the downside, why didn’t he get a better opportunity over his first four years at Penn State (49/606/11)? Last season, the Nittany Lions finished with 292 completions on their 437 pass attempts for 3,646 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Sexy, impact tight ends are hard to find in NFL drafts. Warren wins contested passes, gets open over the short and intermediate areas of the field, shows open-field running, and plays with speed and quickness. His blocking has a reasonable floor on quick-hitting run plays, but Warren must prove himself vs. elite pass rushers when asked to chip and secure in pass protection.
Colston Loveland Scouting Report
Colston Loveland saw action over three years for the Michigan Wolverines. He caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns over 39 games. Loveland set career highs in catches (56) and touchdowns (5) in 2024, but his yards per catch (10.4) was significantly lower than the previous year's average (14.4).
Over his final two seasons, Michigan posted low passing totals (2023 – 260-for-361 for 3,205 yards and 24 touchdowns, and 2024 – 190-for-308 with 1,678 yards and 12 touchdowns), showcasing his weaker overall opportunity compared to Tyler Warren.
Loveland plays with a physical style and wins with strong hands. He has a knack for finding openings in the short areas of the field while possessing the agility to get behind a defense if it is left unaccounted for in coverage. His route running is above average, but he needs to get off the ball more effectively at the next level to create early wins.
His blocking does have risk in pass possession when asked to match up with bigger bodies at the line of scrimmage. The next step in his development is tempo in route running.
Over the next decade, football fans could have the pleasure of seeing two impact tight ends get drafted in the first round in 2025. At the same time, their career stats may have a much wider range than expected due to where they start their NFL career and who is throwing them the ball.
In early draft mocks, the Indianapolis Colts are the most talked-about team to land Warren. Unfortunately for the fantasy market, they have an inaccurate running quarterback, which will lead to fewer targets for their incoming rookie tight end, especially with Indy having some established wide receiver options.
Loveland seems like a lock to play for his former head coach (Jim Harbaugh), creating a better career-starting opportunity for targets.
In 2024, the Colts’ tight ends ranked near the bottom of the league in catches (39), receiving yards (467), touchdowns (2), and targets (76). Los Angeles finished about midpack in catches (83), receiving yards (810), and targets (108), but scored only two touchdowns.
Based on the early fantasy draft results in tight end rankings (Warren – 10th and Loveland – 20th) in the high-stakes market, I could see these two players getting selected closer together if they do land on their expected franchises, highlighted by mock drafts.
