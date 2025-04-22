Fantasy Football: Tetairoa McMillan Vs. Matthew Golden
In the great game of football, comparing players based on stats doesn’t always lead to a winning decision, especially in the NFL Draft. Many talented football players play in weaker college programs, creating fewer chances to produce winning outcomes. In addition, do some players' intangibles outweigh some physical talents highlighted at the NFL combines?
At the wide receiver position, there are also multiple skill sets to consider when building an NFL franchise. Despite this possible range, an NFL team's goal at WR1 should be to find a foundation high volume pass catcher with upside in scoring in the realm of the greats over the past two decades – Brandon Marshall, Larry Fitzgerald, Andre Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, and Davante Adams.
Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report
Over the past two seasons, Tetairoa McMillian has been active in the Arizona Wildcats passing attack (90/1,402/10 and 84/1,319/8). He’s gained 16.1 yards per catch in college while starting 33 games over three years of action.
For an NFL team seeking a receiver with size (6’4” and 220 lbs.), McMillian profiles in the realm of Mike Evans, with favorable speed (approximately 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash) for his build. His movements threaten defenses at the second and third levels while having juice in the open field with the ball in his hands. His pass routes have a rhythmic feel, allowing him to create wins with double moves.
McMillian is a hand catcher with a wide wingspan. He’ll have success at the goal line on jump balls and fade patterns. I expect his floor and early career path to parallel Michael Pittman, but his ceiling is much higher due to his ability to make more significant plays.
Over the eight stud wideouts I listed earlier, each brought size to the table, with Hopkins (6’1” and 210 lbs.) and Adams (6’1” and 215 lbs.) offering a lower height profile but elite hands.
Matthew Golden Scouting Report
Matthew Golden (5’11” and 190 lbs.) comes to the NFL with a sleeker build that brings to mind players like Isaac Bruce, Tory Holt, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and Antonio Brown. These players won with elite route running and speed while also playing in top-tier offenses and with a winning stud quarterback.
The Houston Cougars gave Golden 17 starts over his first 19 games in 2022 and 2023, resulting in two quiet receiving seasons (38/584/7 and 38/404/6). He made more significant plays (15.4 YPC) in his freshman year than in his year (10.4 TPC). A foot injury in his sophomore campaign led to three missed games.
After transferring to Texas, Golden made 16 starts with career highs in catches (58), receiving yards (987), and touchdowns (9). He gained an impressive 17.0 yards per catch. In his college career, Golden returned 28 kickoffs for 722 yards and two scores (25.8 yards per return).
The foundation of Golden’s route running has flaws at each level. He must work on his salesmen skills while showing more fight and desire at the top of his release. His lack of timing can lead to poor hand positioning when the ball arrives more quickly than expected. He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, showcasing his deep speed.
Last year, Texas got Golden the ball many times well beyond the line of scrimmage, but Quinn Ewers rarely hit him in stride, forcing him to make challenging catches coming back to the ball. With the ball in his hands, Golden lacks sufficient experience with his vision to be a top run-after-the-catch player despite showing success returning kicks.
Based on each player profile, Golden has a much higher chance of becoming a bust while not offering an elite ceiling without better route running, better hands, and more wins off the line of scrimmage. Speed drives draft value at times in the NFL, but it also leads to poor draft decisions.
McMillan checks the winning boxes of an elite WR1, but he still has to earn that title of the field. He’s a clear cut winner in this comparison.
In the latest NFL mock draft on Sports Illustrated, Connor Orr has Golden getting drafted by Miami (13th) and McMillan sliding to Washington (29th). There’s no chance either scenario plays out this way. If the Commanders landed McMillan, they would be extremely happy, but someone will draft him earlier than their pick.
In early fantasy drafts (38) in the high-stakes market, Golden ranks 55th compared to 48th by McMillan. Surprisingly, Emeka Egbuka (44th) and Luther Burden (46th) have drawn more interest.
