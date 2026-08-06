Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate: Why Omarion Hampton Is Being Undervalued in 2026 Drafts

The Chargers never envisioned Omarion Hampton easing into the NFL. They drafted him to be the centerpiece of their backfield, and for a brief stretch early in his rookie season, that's exactly what he looked like. Then came the leg injury that sidelined him for eight games and halted what was becoming one of the league's more intriguing rookie campaigns. Now healthy entering 2026, Hampton has a chance to pick up where he left off—and few young running backs are in a better position to make a significant leap.

That trajectory shouldn't surprise anyone who watched him at North Carolina.

Hampton's Electric College Career

At North Carolina, Hampton wasn't simply productive; he was the engine of the offense. He led the ACC in rushing attempts and rushing yards in each of his final two seasons, piling up 3,164 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on 534 carries. He also proved he could stay on the field in any situation, adding 67 receptions for 595 yards and three scores. By the end of his college career, defenses knew Hampton was getting the ball and still struggled to slow him down. He eclipsed 100 rushing yards in 16 of his final 20 starts and routinely carried the Tar Heels' offense when defenses knew the ball was coming his way.

The physical traits jump off the screen, but they aren't what make Hampton interesting. At 6-foot and 220 pounds with 4.46 speed, he certainly looks the part of an NFL feature back. What separates him is the way he runs. There's patience before the snap develops, decisiveness once a lane opens and enough lower-body power to finish runs through contact instead of around it. Hampton rarely wastes movement. He gets downhill quickly, forces defenders to tackle his frame instead of his feet and has the balance to turn what should be a four-yard gain into eight.

OC McDaniel said Omarion Hampton had arguably the "the most growth of any player," via @alexinsdorf99:



"He came back from the spring to training camp, the five weeks that he had off — you can tell he was really focused." pic.twitter.com/fCKMtkOm71 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 5, 2026

The Next Big Superstar?

That's why the Nick Chubb comparison makes sense. Both runners thrive between the tackles and finish runs with authority. Hampton, though, entered the league with a more complete receiving résumé, and that's what gives him a chance to produce at a higher level in fantasy football. He doesn't need 25 carries to impact a game.

After two relatively quiet games to open the year, Hampton looked like he had figured it out. Over the next two weeks, he totaled 294 yards from scrimmage, caught 11 passes and scored twice before an ankle injury in Week 5 changed the trajectory of his season. He missed seven games, returned late in the year, but never quite regained the same burst that had shown up during the opening month. Over his final four appearances, he managed 287 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns before missing the regular-season finale and seeing only two snaps in the playoffs.

Even so, the Chargers never seemed hesitant about handing him the offense. Hampton played nearly 78% of the offensive snaps over the first four weeks, usage typically reserved for established feature backs rather than rookies. The injury, not the workload, was what prevented his season from taking off.

Omarion Hampton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook & Projections

Nothing about Hampton's current draft price feels out of line, but there's a reasonable argument that his ceiling still isn't fully reflected. He's being selected as the RB8 in National Fantasy Football Championship drafts with an ADP of 14.47, despite spending much of his rookie year either injured or working his way back from injury.

Assuming better health, Hampton has a realistic path to finishing among fantasy football's elite running backs. An improved offensive line should create more consistent rushing lanes, and his role as both an early-down runner and passing-game option gives him multiple ways to produce every week. A season in the neighborhood of 1,500 yards from scrimmage, 50-plus receptions and double-digit touchdowns isn't an aggressive projection—it's a realistic outcome if he plays a full schedule.

Hampton is being drafted closer to his floor than his ceiling. The Chargers have already shown they're comfortable building the offense around him, and the combination of volume, versatility and scoring upside gives him every opportunity to return first-round value at a second-round cost.

Hampton could very well finish as the Breakout Player of the Year in 2026.