Fantasy Football Draft Strategy From Pick No. 12: Saquon Barkley Headlines Options

Many fantasy football players prefer picks in the later parts of the first round during drafts, as snake formats open selections earlier in the following round. These two picks lay a strong foundation for fantasy lineups, likely guaranteeing two top-15-caliber players to jumpstart the draft.

At pick No. 12, players will get the top pick in the second round, making it one of the more coveted selections in fantasy. Managers could go a number of ways at this spot, but narrowing candidates can always be a difficult task. Let’s look at three options for players looking to draft at No. 12 overall:

Ashton Jeanty, RB - Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 11.2

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Ashton Jeanty has noticed a slight dip in ADP projections over the past few weeks, but would be a slam-dunk at No. 12 in fantasy drafts. Jeanty posted an RB11 finish during a promising rookie year, and is widely expected to make a massive leap in year two. The Raiders bolstered their offensive line with the addition of Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, and since the signing, reports have emerged stating that the second-year back is in for a noticeable bump in volume in 2026. These two factors work greatly in favor of Jeanty’s fantasy projections for the upcoming year, and will help him take the jump many expect in year two.

Graziano: Ashton Jeanty expected to have a bigger part in passing game this season. pic.twitter.com/enk3yS9ygL — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 11, 2026

Saquon Barkley, RB - Philadelphia Eagles

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 14.2

After a historic 2024 campaign, Saquon Barkley suffered a noticeable dip in production in an inconsistent Philadelphia Eagles a season ago. Even in a ‘down year’, Barkley racked up 1,413 yards from scrimmage with nine touchdowns, good for an RB14 finish among PPR leagues. Coming into the new season, Philadelphia’s new-look offense should rebound quickly with sustained health amongst the group. With A.J. Brown gone, Barkley could see an uptick in receiving volume in Sean Mannion’s offense, elevating his ceiling for PPR this year. Running behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, a top-10 fantasy finish is far from out of the question for Barkley in 2026.

CeeDee Lamb, WR - Dallas Cowboys

Jul 29, 2026; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) carries the ball wearing a Guardian helmet cap at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 11.8

Similar to Barkley, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb was unable to match the heights of a stellar 2024 campaign in 2025, but remained a crucial fantasy contributor for much of the year. There's a reason for this dip, though, as Lamb was limited to just 14 games in his sixth season, still managing over 70 catches and 1,000 yards. Now entering his second season alongside star wideout George Pickens, Lamb projects to rebound in a big way with sustained availability. I expect the three-time All-Pro to improve on his 76.9-YPG mark in one of the top passing offenses in football, potentially paving the way for another 1,200-plus-yard campaign and a top-five receiver finish in fantasy.

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