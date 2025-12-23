Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Taysom Hill, Emanuel Wilson, Blake Corum, and 9 More Week 17 Waiver Wire Adds

Welcome to the Week 17 FAAB Report!

We’re in the midst of the fantasy football playoffs (and hopefully championships for many of you), and that means we’re in one-and-done territory. There’s no reason to save up any FAAB at this point in the year, so it’s time to go all-in on whoever is going to help you win. No tomorrow!

As always, let’s take a look at three players at each position who should be on your waiver wire priority list for Week 17.

(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)

Quarterback

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) drops back to pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

FAAB recommendation: 25 percent of budget

I can’t say I’d feel great about starting Tyler Shough in a fantasy playoff matchup, but the rookie has been playing well as of late. And he has a great matchup against the Tennessee Titans this week. Shough has scored at least 17 fantasy points in each of his last four games and should come in ranked as a top-15 quarterback this weekend.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

FAAB recommendation: 15 percent of budget

I don’t fully trust Bryce Young, but he’s scored at least 15 fantasy points in each of his last three games. And he’ll be facing a Seattle Seahawks defense that gave up a huge game to Matthew Stafford last week. While Young isn’t Stafford, he’s worth a look if you’re desperate at quarterback for Week 17.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget

Aaron Rodgers has had a surprisingly decent season, but he’s really more of a desperation add at this point. He’s facing a tough Cleveland Browns defense this weekend, and will be without star receiver DK Metcalf as he’s been suspended for two games. Rodgers is very much a break glass in case of emergency add this week.

Running Back

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

RB Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

FAAB recommendation: 50 percent of budget

Will Josh Jacobs play this week? We won’t know until closer to game time, but the Green Bay Packers have a shorter week for Jacobs to recover as they play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. If Emanuel Wilson ends up starting for the Packers, he immediately becomes a must-start running back this week, so he’s fully worth going all-in on if you need help at running back (or want to keep him away from your opponent).

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders

FAAB recommendation: 40 percent of budget

Chris Rodriguez is a risky play, but he’s coming off a 15-carry game where he rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown so he has to be on our radar. He seems to be the preferred RB1 for Washington over Jacory Croskey-Merritt (who also scored last week), so he’s worth a look as he’ll get to face an awful Dallas Cowboys defense.

RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

FAAB recommendation: 30 percent of budget

Blake Corum has seen double-digit touches for three straight games and has scored in all three of those games, so he’s definitely worth a look if he’s still available in your league. It’s worth noting that he’s still playing behind Kyren Williams, however, so his upside is capped against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

Wide Receiver

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

FAAB recommendation: 30 percent of budget

We’re mostly talking about a lottery ticket with Parker Washington, but he had 10 targets last week and turned those targets into six catches for 145 receiving yards and a touchdown. It’s unlikely he’ll come close to those numbers against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, but you can definitely do a lot worse.

WR Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

FAAB recommendation: 20 percent of budget

Mack Hollins isn’t a huge upside player, but he’s seen 17 combined targets over the Patriots’ last two games and has put up 11 catches for 110 yards in those two games. While that’s not league-winning stuff, Hollins should continue seeing plenty of targets with Kayshon Boutte currently questionable for this weekend’s matchup with the New York Jets.

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

FAAB recommendation: 15 percent of budget

I don’t feel great about trusting the Las Vegas Raiders and Geno Smith at this time of year, but Tre Tucker is a viable desperation play if it comes to it. Tucker saw five targets last week and turned those into four catches for 43 receiving yards while also seeing two carries that went for 11 rushing yards. He should see similar usage against the New York Giants this weekend.

Tight End

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

FAAB recommendation: 50 percent of budget

It’s Taysom Hill time again! While Hill might be the most unusual fantasy football asset ever, he is a priority pickup as he touched the ball 16 times last weekend and even threw a touchdown pass. While he probably won’t be up 15 fantasy points again this weekend, he’ll likely see the most carries for the Saints and is worth emptying out your FAAB budget for.

TE Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

FAAB recommendation: 20 percent of budget

I still can’t believe I’m writing about Darren Waller, but here we are. Waller has seen 13 total targets over his last two games, and has 10 catches for 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns in those two games. While he’s a little risky with rookie Quinn Ewers under center, Waller is still a worthy pickup this week.

TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget

AJ Barner doesn’t have a ton of upside, but he’s consistent. He’s almost guaranteed to see somewhere around five targets against the Carolina Panthers this weekend, and while he hasn’t put up more than 49 receiving yards in a game since Week 10, he can at least provide a solid floor if you’re desperate at tight end.