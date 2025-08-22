Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, And 7 More Fantasy Football Fades To Avoid In 2025
Every fantasy football draft season, certain big-name players carry more risk than reward at their current price. From Nico Collins' injury history to Malik Nabers’ inflated ADP, these are the fades you’ll want to avoid in 2025.
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
If I expect Trey Benson to be a breakout player, Conner naturally falls into the fade category. He’ll give off the appearance of being a mid-range value RB2, and Conner may play well out of the gate. Unfortunately, his heavy workload in 2024 (283 touches – career high) will catch up to him at some point this year. For the fantasy drafters kicking his tires over the past couple of seasons, his new tread will be wearing number 33.
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
I will be against the grain on my take on Hubbard in 2025. The injuries to Jonathan Brooks over the past two seasons made Hubbard an excellent value and breakout player in fantasy leagues. The Panthers rewarded him with 277 and 293 touches over the last two years, creating winning stats on many days due to his volume of touches, floor in catches (39 and 43), and improved scoring in 2024 (11 touchdowns).
On the downside, his fantasy price point will be much higher this draft season, and I expect another back to get in his way in passing downs. Hubbard gained only 6.0 and 4.0 yards per catch over the past two seasons, suggesting at least a 30% decrease in targets in 2025.
Carolina should be better offensively this year, and their division schedule may require them to score many more points to win games. Hubbard made bigger plays running the ball (4.8 YPR – eight runs of 20 yards or more), inviting more temptation to draft him. He projects to be a mid-tier RB2 in fantasy drafts, which is higher than I’m willing to pay for him.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
I’m not dismissing Loveland's talent or future ceiling, but I do expect his target opportunity to be messy in his rookie season. Chicago has strength in receiving options at wide receiver, and Cole Kmet will get tight end snaps this year. The Bears showed their excitement in his outlook by drafting Loveland as the top tight end this year.
By putting him in the fade category, I’m not fighting for him in drafts and overpaying for him. I will keep an open mind if his ADP slides later this summer based on his projected role and usage in the Bears’ offense. As a borderline top 12 tight end in fantasy leagues, I don’t feel comfortable starting early in the year. The coach-speak in Chicago could also influence his movement in either direction over the next month.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
I listed Higgins as one of my early-round wide receivers to avoid this week due to his propensity to miss time and his higher ADP this draft season. Based on my Picasso painting of Joe Burrow for 2025, I must keep an open mind about his possible outcome if he stays healthy this year. I like Higgins’ ceiling and potential, but a fantasy drafter must include the pitfalls in his profile before leaning into his home run upside.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Harvey went from an unknown fantasy asset after the NFL draft to a sexy RB1 option for Denver in early fantasy leagues. Unfortunately, the signing of J.K. Dobbins and his questionable pass-protecting skills paints a split role situation. He ranks 21st at running back in early August, 14 slots higher than Dobbins. Harvey brings speed to the Broncos’ offense, but he is 24 with an ACL injury on his college resume. He fits the part of an upside running back by being the new sheriff in town, but Harvey is far from a lock to be an edge to fantasy rosters.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Fading players with impact upside can be a losing decision if that player stays healthy and performs up to expectations for a full season. Collins moved to elite wide receiver status in 2023 after securing 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns on 109 targets, leaving more room for growth with more balls thrown his way. He was on a similar path last season (68/1,006/7), but he missed five games.
His recent growth and his expected role in the Texans’ passing game scream difference-maker. Unfortunately, he ranks eighth at wide receiver in August, while never playing a full year over his four years in the NFL. In his two best seasons, Collins finished 12th and 23rd in fantasy scoring in PPR formats despite missing over 20% of his possible games with injuries.
I expect him to play well when on the field, but Collins has a long list of injuries (Achilles, groin, foot, calf, hip, and hamstring). He’s missed 14 games over the past three seasons, putting him in the risk category.
If I have one league to draft, I’m fading Collins. With a portfolio of multiple teams, I’ll get some shares just in case. Any player who has a risk of missing a third of the year draws the boom or bust card.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Based on his stats over his first two seasons (72/1,042/4 and 87/1,123/5) and his wide receiving ranking in fantasy points (PPR) in 2022 (200.20 – WR24) and 2023 (231.30 – WR17), the high-stakes fantasy market is already fading Olave (ranked 37th at wide receiver this August).
He has a proven resume in the NFL, with the talent to get open on many plays. With two concussions last year, an ankle issue this summer, and continued poor quarterback play in New Orleans, his ceiling seems unattainable. Last year, the Saints’ wide receivers caught a league-low 135 passes for 2,003 yards and 10 touchdowns on 229 targets, painting many down outcomes in receiving stats this year.
Olave is the best receiver on this team by a wide margin, so he will command targets. Unfortunately, New Orleans will struggle to finish drives with touchdowns, and their offense will be on the sidelines for well over 50% of the game clock. Touchdowns lead to impact games, but the Saints may average only one passing score a game this year.
In addition, New Orleans will get plenty of balls to their running backs and tight ends to hopefully dink and dunk their way up the field. If you trust this year’s starting quarterback for the Saints, by all means push up Olave in drafts. I don’t, making him a fade. I also won’t dismiss thinking about him if he slides a round or two below his current price point.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
I can’t get my head around drafting Nabers as a top-five wide receiver. I understand his talent and ceiling, but the Giants have a below-par offense that should focus on controlling the clock with the run game. His success last year was driven by targets (170), highlighted by 10 games (18, 12, 15, 13, 11, 10, 13, 10, 14, and 14). In essence, Nabers had an elite pass-catching opportunity at wide receiver in his rookie season, and he missed two games.
This summer, he picked up a shoulder injury, which is expected to clear up by Week 1. In his rookie season, Nabers saw his season end with a toe issue, which was also present in his college career. He also had multiple minor injuries – knee, groin, and hip while missing time with a concussion.
Last season, New York’s wide receiver surprisingly ranked second in wide receiver catches (251) and targets (402) while gaining a league-low 10.2 yards per catch. In comparison, the Steelers (with Russell Wilson behind center for 11 games) completed a league-low 139 passes to their wideout while gaining the second-most yards per catch (14.4).
I’m not sold on the Giants’ passing game, and Nabers has enough dents in his injury profile to rank him lower than WR4 this draft season. I expect a regression in chances, putting him more in range of a Ladd McConkey and Drake London. I don’t expect to have Nabers on any teams this year at his current price point, and I could see his toe injury returning at some point in 2025.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Unfortunately, in football, talent can’t outrun injury risk in some players’ profiles. Spears entered training with momentum and upside, having done great preseason prep for this year. His reports were glowing in June, giving the fantasy market hope that his opportunity in 2025 was high enough to deliver an RB3-type season.
In the Titans’ first preseason game, Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain, putting his Week 1 status at risk. Last year, he missed five games with a hamstring issue and two concussions. In 2020, in college, he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.
Spears has a high pass-catching floor, and the Titans must use a second running back to lower Tony Pollard’s touches. I respect his talent, but I sense injuries will be a factor in his fantasy value in his career.