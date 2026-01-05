Fantasy Football Impact: Top-5 free agency landing spots for Breece Hall in 2026

With the 2025 fantasy football season behind us, it's time to start looking forward to the 2026 fantasy football season!

While there are still plenty of teams left fighting to move on to the next round of the playoffs, there are also quite a few teams (and players) that have already moved on to the 2026 season.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is one of those players, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Jets have said they'd like to keep Hall, but it takes two to tango, and there's a good chance that Hall will move on from the 3-14 Jets.

Free agency doesn't start for another two months, but let's take a look at the top-5 places where Hall might land -- along with the fantasy football implications for each.

2025 Fantasy Football Recap and 2026 Contract Prediction

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hall had a career year in 2025 as he put up his first 1,000-yard rushing season and was the first Jets player to surpass that mark since 2015. Hall finished the year with 1,065 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns. His 207 fantasy points ranked Hall as RB18 in PPR leagues, and he's set himself up well for his upcoming free agency.

While the Jets have expressed interest in keeping Hall, he's still just 24 years old and is expected to have plenty of suitors this offseason. He's likely to command somewhere around $10M AAV, and could receive a contract similar to the one Rhamondre Stevenson signed two years ago for 4 years and $36 million. With the salary cap going up a bit since then, it wouldn't be a shock to see Hall sign for something like 4 years, $48 million dollars with over $20 million guaranteed.

Where might Breece Hall go, and what does that mean for his fantasy football value?

Potential Free Agency Destinations

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs were reportedly interested in Hall at the 2025 trade deadline, and could again explore his services in free agency. Hall would immediately become the best running back on the Chiefs roster and would step in as RB1 over Isiah Pacheco and Brashard Smith. If Hall lands in Kansas City, he would see a nice boost to his fantasy value -- especially if Patrick Mahomes is able to return for the start of the season.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings still have Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason under contract, but could move on from Jones if they're able to land Hall. Minnesota would be another nice landing spot for Hall as he'd become a focal point of head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense. If Hall ends up finding his way to the Vikings, he'd see a similar fantasy boost to the one he'd see in Kansas City.

Chicago Bears

The Bears are yet another high-powered offense that could get in the mix for Hall's services, as he'd fill the Jahmyr Gibbs role from head coach Ben Johnson's days in Detroit. While both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are still under contract for next season, the Bears could find a way to move Swift to make a spot for Hall. Like Kansas City and Minnesota, Chicago would be a great fantasy football destination for Hall.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have been playing musical chairs at running back since James Conner was injured, and could look to bring in Hall. It's more likely that they'll wait to see what happens with Conner and Trey Benson, but Hall would be an interesting option in the desert alongside Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson. His fantasy value probably wouldn't have the upside it would with the Chiefs, Bears, or Vikings, but he'd still see usage to be a top-15 fantasy back.

New York Jets

The Jets are in a status quo situation here, and they are also the worst in terms of fantasy football value. While Hall would continue to be the focal point of the Jets' offense as they try to figure out their quarterback situation with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, we just saw him finish as RB18 so his fantasy football ceiling is capped if he stays in New York.

2026 Destination Prediction

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While D'Andre Swift has had a solid 2025 season for the Chicago Bears, he was inherited by Ben Johnson when he accepted the Bears' head coaching position last offseason. Hall would represent a hand-picked dual-threat back for Johnson to gameplan around, so we're expecting the Bears to make an aggressive push for Hall (while they trade Swift for a late-round pick). With Kyle Monangai there to back him up, a move to Chicago would push Hall into top-10 fantasy back territory for 2026 fantasy football drafts.