The Upside and Promise of Chiefs’ Brashard Smith

With one game remaining on the schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs this season, the coaching staff has several young players to keep tabs on. One of those players who has been effective and has shown promise all season has been rookie running back Brashard Smith.

The seventh-round selection for the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft has been utilized well this season, as they look to use his versatility to their benefit. Smith has experience as a receiver, which came in handy against the Denver Broncos last night, securing his first NFL touchdown.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The touchdown was one that head coach Andy Reid thought worked well for the development of the future, which he touched on in his postgame press conference.

“That was kind of a neat deal I guess there. I hadn’t thought about that but yeah that was great. I thought (Brashard) Smith did a nice job of breaking the tackle there. That wasn’t an easy play to make, but he made the most of it. You could see the guys were happy for him. He’s a good kid.”

While he didn't see any carries against the Broncos, that shouldn't be anything that worries Chiefs fans, as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are entering free agency and looking to make the best case for themselves. Smith shined in other areas that are needed for the future in Kansas City .

Using his speed to his advantage, Smith was the Chiefs' kickoff and punt returner on Christmas, establishing himself as a versatile threat. Collecting 76 return yards and 55 punt return yards in the game, Smith made sure the Broncos were put on notice, as they'll need to get used to him in the AFC West division.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) attempts to tackle at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Where Reid Feels Smith Can Improve

Coach Reid was asked about Smith in his postgame and the areas he can improve on, and his comments were encouraging for a young player.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“He hasn’t played a ton of running back. So, all of this stuff is good for him (and) we’re moving him all over the place. He can handle it mentally first of all and that’s a plus the way we’re using him. The second thing is, is he can catch the football as well as run the football. That helps you out down the road," Coach Reid said.

"He’s been – I won’t say a pleasant surprise, but he’s done a nice job and then he’ll get stronger as he goes here – physically stronger. These guys – they always put on a little bit of weight and strength after their first year and that will help his game going forward there. Then the returnability you got a chance to see that.”

