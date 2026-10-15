Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Is Dylan Sampson THE Week 6 Waiver Wire Gem with Latest Quinshon Judkins Update?

Cleveland Backfield Breakdown: Is Dylan Sampson the Ultimate Week 6 Waiver Wire Gem?

The Cleveland Browns' backfield has transformed into a fantasy football infirmary this week. As fantasy managers scramble for answers heading into Week 6, a major opportunity is brewing. With Quinshon Judkins dealing with an ankle issue that has kept him sidelined from practice, Raheim Sanders on IR, and recent backfield depth additions filtering in, second-year running back Dylan Sampson is suddenly tracking toward having a massive role against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

#Browns RB Dylan Sampson practiced for the first time on Thursday of #Ravens week since injuring his knee in the opener vs. #Jaguars and going on IR. Judkins was outside but not practicing during the media viewing period. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 15, 2026

We've had no shortage of good waiver wire targets this week, but Sampson represents a late-week addition and could wind up being the waiver gem of the week. For fantasy managers scouring the wire, Sampson represents the ultimate high-upside sleeper and has week-winning potential for Week 6.

The Fantasy Effects of the Browns' Injury Pileup and Sampson's Timely Return from IR

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) rushes the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland’s running back room has taken massive hits since the start of the season. Sampson himself hasn't seen the field since suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, an ailment that landed him on injured reserve. However, the tide is turning just in time. The Browns officially designated Sampson to return from IR on Thursday, and he returned to the practice field, opening his 21-day practice window.

The timing could not be more critical, as Quinshon Judkins suffered an ankle tweak in Week 5 that has sidelined him in practice and casts major doubt on his availability against Baltimore. Compounding matters, Raheim Sanders is also sidelined on IR, leaving the running back room desperately thin. While the Browns already have Jaleel McLaughlin and added extra insurance by signing Audric Estime off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, neither profile as more than depth pieces. The door is wide open for an explosive playmaker like Sampson to take charge of the Browns' backfield if active.

Why Sampson is a Potential PPR Week-Winner

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) carries the ball on a 66-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Judkins is forced to sit out against Baltimore, Sampson steps into an ideal game script for fantasy productivity (particularly in PPR formats). Even in limited action as a rookie, Sampson carved out a distinct role as a pass-catching specialist, hauling in 33 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games.

Against a formidable Ravens defense, the Browns will likely lean heavily into quick-game concepts, check-downs, and screen passes to neutralize Baltimore’s pass rush. This strategy plays directly into Sampson’s strengths. While he may share some early-down work with McLaughlin and Estime, Sampson’s dynamic open-field speed and pass-catching prowess give him a high floor and an explosive ceiling that neither of his backfield mates can match.

Week 6 Waiver Wire Verdict

If you are fighting through injuries or bye weeks in fantasy football, check your waiver wire immediately. If Dylan Sampson is still sitting out there as a free agent, grab him now as he could be the top waiver add of the week. Monitor Judkins' practice status closely over the next 48 hours, and if Judkins is ruled out, Sampson vaults straight into flex consideration with RB2 upside in PPR leagues based on projected usage and receiving upside.