The fantasy football landscape shifts rapidly at this point in the season, and the Houston Texans backfield has suddenly become one of the most volatile situations to monitor. Following a turbulent Week 10 that saw running back Woody Marks exit early due to a concussion, fantasy managers are scrambling to figure out who will shoulder the load heading into a quick turnaround on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans estimate David Montgomery as a full participant, but Woody Marks doesn’t practice. https://t.co/N2t5MU4saH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 17, 2026

According to recent reports highlighting the Texans' latest injury estimation, veteran David Montgomery is trending positively toward a return. However, with official designations still fluid, managers looking for waiver wire help must weigh multiple outcomes—including a potential opportunity for Emari Demercado.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking strictly at the depth chart and team usage patterns, David Montgomery looks like the clear winner if Woody Marks doesn't suit up for TNF. Montgomery has been sidelined due to a groin injury, but the team's estimated participation report from Monday listed him as a full participant, signaling that his return is likely on the horizon.

If Montgomery is active and cleared for Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, he immediately steps back into a high-volume role. In typical game scripts, the primary Houston running back commands upwards of 15-to-20 touches, mixing early-down work with valuable goal-line opportunities. For fantasy managers fighting for playoff positioning, getting Montgomery back could provide an instant RB2 boost this week.

However, treating Montgomery as an absolute lock carries hidden risks. Coming off a multi-week absence due to a soft-tissue lower-body injury, there is always a non-zero chance of a snap restriction or a reinjury risk that limits his ceiling. Furthermore, reading too deeply into early-week practice estimations can be misleading. If Montgomery's practice participation hits a snag or if the coaching staff decides to ease him back slowly, the backfield distribution could look entirely different than anticipated.

RB Emari Demercado, Houston Texans

This uncertainty opens the door for Emari Demercado to become an intriguing name on the Week 11 waiver wire. When Marks suffered his concussion during the loss to the Cleveland Browns, Demercado stepped in as the de facto lead ball carrier.

While Demercado's immediate output was modest (seven carries into 16 yards), volume is king in fantasy football. If Woody Marks remains sidelined and Montgomery's status keeps fantasy managers guessing right up until kickoff, Demercado will inherit a baseline of touches.

Granted, looking at his broader efficiency and historical usage, trusting Demercado as a confident weekly starter requires a leap of faith. But with multiple NFL teams heading into their bye weeks, waiver wire options are exceptionally thin. For managers desperate for running back depth, proactively stashing Demercado as a speculative flex play makes a lot of sense.

Final Verdict

Keep a close eye on the official injury reports as Thursday approaches. If David Montgomery receives the green light, slide him back into active lineups as a trustworthy option. If Montgomery is ruled out and Woody Marks cannot clear protocol, Demercado becomes a viable emergency volume play in deeper formats, though expectations should be kept safely in check.