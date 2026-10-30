Fantasy Football Injury Update: Great News for Jeremiyah Love and Michael Wilson Managers; Both Active for Week 8

Fantasy managers with any equity in the Arizona Cardinals who are navigating the grueling midway point of the NFL season just caught a massive break. Ahead of a critical Week 8 slate, two key offensive contributors have avoided game-day designations as RBJeremiyah Love and WR Michael Wilson have both been officially declared good to go.

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love will play Sunday vs. the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2026

Getting both of these impact players back on the field is exceptionally welcome news for fantasy managers who have been scrambling to patch together starting lineups amid a wave of recent injuries and bye-week crunches. Let's take a look at the fantasy football ripple effects for Week 8.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against the Detroit Lions during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting in the backfield, the return of Jeremiyah Love is a major boost, though managers should maintain a sense of cautious optimism as he shakes off the rust from his recent ankle ailment. Love immediately slots back into the RB2 range in our Week 8 Running Back Rankings. Given his explosive ceiling, high-value touches and a dream Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, he makes an absolute must-start. Dallas has struggled immensely to contain ground attacks, coughing up 22.6 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs (ranking them as a bottom-tier, Top 8-most-friendly matchup for the position).

Even if Love sees a slightly managed snap share in his first game back, his explosive big-play ability matches up wonderfully against a defense leaking chunk yardage on the ground. Unfortunately, this clean bill of health comes with a downside for fantasy opportunists: temporary fill-ins like Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier are officially downgraded back to the waiver wire. With Love reclaiming his workload, those substitute options lose their standalone fantasy viability and can safely be dropped if you need to churn your bench for upside.

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29)during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Arizona wideout Michael Wilson is also fully cleared for action despite managing a rib issue earlier in the week. While Wilson hasn't quite put up staggering fantasy numbers over his last few outings, his outlook has drastically shifted upward following the blockbuster trade that sent Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston. As the clear focal point of this passing attack, Wilson steps into a funnel-like target share and lands comfortably as a reliable WR2 or high-end Flex option in our Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings.

That projection gets an even bigger boost squaring off against a porous Dallas secondary that surrenders 29.5 PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers (ranking them among the bottom-6 units in generosity to wideouts). This matchup ensures Wilson will see ample opportunity to exploit soft coverage holes all afternoon. This update also represents a stability upgrade for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, while filtering down to mean fewer manufactured targets for secondary wideouts like Kendrick Bourne. As for superstar tight end Trey McBride, managers shouldn't fret too much about target cannibalization; elite tight ends of his caliber remain locked-in every-week studs regardless of how the outside receiver targets shake out.