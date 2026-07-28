Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Exciting News On Malik Nabers, Tucker Kraft, And Three More Top Stars

NFL Training Camps are starting, and we have a lot of high-end fantasy football stars entering the season coming off serious injuries. We got major updates on quite a few of those stars this week. These are the most recent updates on some of fantasy football's top stars.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes is a full-go for the start of Kansas City Chiefs camp, and he's already planning on pushing his surgically repaired knee, which is a great sign for the best quarterback in the NFL. It seems like a safe bet at this point that he will be ready to roll when the Chiefs take the field in Week 1. If he looks strong over the next few weeks, look for his ADP to start climbing.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

We got more good news in Cleveland, where Judkins was also fully cleared for the start of training camp, and he is not expected to have any limitations. His ADP might not climb all that much despite this news because the fear with him has been centered more around the Browns offense than his leg injury. With that said, he's going to be a steal in drafts this season.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

.@DDuggan21 believes it's "fair to be optimistic" that Malik Nabers will be ready to play in Week 1.



"Avoiding the PUP list was a promising first step, but it's not the final checkpoint."



(via @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/0dqn3hH71x — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 28, 2026

The good news continued with Malik Nabers. Despite being surrounded by negative reports all offseason, it now appears that Nabers has a decent shot to be ready for Week 1. Just a week or two ago, it sounded like he was a near-lock to start the season on the PUP list, but with things trending in the right direction, he becomes a very interesting fantasy option. His ADP is going to skyrocket with the first video we get of him looking good on social media.

WR Tyreek Hill, Free Agent

We got both good and bad reports on Hill, both coming directly from him. However, the more serious update was not a positive one. He admitted that he still has no power in his injured leg. There is almost no shot he will be ready for the start of the season, and we aren't confident that he'll be back this season or ever be an impactful NFL wide receiver again.

TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft is expected to play in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, per @mattschneidman pic.twitter.com/r5XpwlZnlu — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 28, 2026

Like everyone else on this list, Kraft suffered a serious leg injury last season, tearing his ACL, and we also got a positive report on him. Kraft is expected to be ready to go in Week 1. If he looks good this preseason, you can make a case for him being a top-three tight end in fantasy drafts this season.

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