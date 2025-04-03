Is Breece Hall Still A First Round Fantasy Football Pick in 2025?
The expectations for Breece Hall in fantasy football redraft leagues reached feverish levels last summer, as managers jockeyed to land him among the top five overall picks.
However, high stakes fantasy managers at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) who invested premium draft capital on the former Iowa State standout were left with disappointing production.
Despite scoring 22 total touchdowns in just 40 career regular season games, Hall is arguably one of the biggest question marks heading into the 2025 fantasy football season.
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
Hall was sensational in the first seven games of his 2022 rookie campaign, ranking as the overall RB7 (averaging 16.4 PPR fantasy points per game), prior to suffering a season-ending ACL injury against the Broncos.
In 2023, he returned from the devastating injury and finished as the overall RB2 in PPR formats (290.5 pts), behind only the record-setting season by Christain McCaffrey (391.3).
With expectations of more dominant production with Aaron Rodgers piloting the Jets offense, Hall came off the board among the opening picks of 2024 drafts. However, last season was a massive disappointment as Hall finished as the overall RB17, finishing 24th among all running backs in rushing yards (876).
2025 BREECE HALL FANTASY FOOTBALL OUTLOOK
Hall’s 2025 fantasy outlook is further clouded following the club’s signing of QB Justin Fields as Gang Green’s starter. The dual-threat signal-caller’s proven rushing prowess (20 rushing touchdowns in 60 career games) could limit Hall’s goal line opportunities.
In addition to Fields, new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn recently told reporters, “we have three running backs on this team that we’re gonna utilize as much as possible,” referencing the talents of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. If Glenn opts to make New York’s ground game a full three-man committee, Hall’s running back ADP range of 6-10 is simply too high.
Hall, who was a top five overall fantasy draft pick last season, lands as an overvalued, risky pick running behind a porous offensive line that ranked second-worst in the NFL in rushing yards (1,561). Buyer beware.
