Fantasy Sports

The Perfect Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ja'Marr Chase Goes First Overall

Fantasy football draft week is upon us, and this is your guide to the perfect strategy from first overall.

Thomas Carelli

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) reacts following his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) reacts following his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, many fantasy managers are going to step up to the podium to select their ideal fantasy football team. This team may lead them to glory, or it may lead them to shame. The best you can do is come prepared, and I will help you do that today, especially if you are drafting first overall. This is the ideal mock draft from the 1st overall pick. The format will be your most common — 12-Team PPR Snake Draft.

1.01 - Ja'Marr Chase

If a league is PPR, Chase must be the pick. Whether it is the usage, gamescript, pure skill, quarterback play, or even pure risk factor, he is elite. Ja'Marr Chase is a green light all the way.

2.12 - Bucky Irving

I am not anti, or pro-RB this year. I believe that you select the best available with respect to your positional needs and perceived value later in the draft. That being said, my best available, within reason, will be Bucky Irving. His ADP is right at 22nd overall, which aligns with our 24th overall pick.

The Bucs plan to use Bucky Irving as a workhorse this upcoming season.

3.1 - Omarion Hampton

We have back to back picks, which is awesome. You can really script your picks to smash the back to backs. You are not saving one player to pick later, you are saving two players. I am extremely high on Omarion Hampton. He is a great rookie and will command this LA backfield. Let's grab him.

4.12 - TreVeyon Henderson

Three running backs? Sure! If TreVeyon Henderson is here, I want him. He does not need 20 touches to produce. Henderson will get 12-15 touches per game and be among the most explosive players in the NFL.

5.1 - DK Metcalf

People are scared of Arthur Smith but I am not. They purposefully went out to sign Metcalf and Rodgers will throw to who he wants, and trusts. The two seem to have a nice relationship in camp and I expect them to gel in massive usage.

6.12 - Mark Andrews

I really believe that Andrews may have a TE1 season in fantasy. This Ravens offense is elite, and Andrews is the best red zone target for Lamar Jackson. Mark Andrews may have been an afterthought last September, but instead he came back with increased health and became among the best week-to-week scorers in fantasy.

7.1 - Jaylen Waddle

It is a big risk considering that the Dolphins drop off mightily when Tua gets hurt. That being said, Tua is healthy right now and I believe that Waddle has a bigger piece in this 2025 offense. We have a top-20 caliber receiver in the 7th round.

8.12 - Emeka Egbuka

As we now stack our bench, I would splash on upside. Emeka Egbuka is trending up as much as anyone, but his ADP is around this range. If he is here, I must take him. He very well could be the most targeted player of Baker Mayfield.

9.1 - Dak Prescott

I plan to go dual-quarterback on my roster with stacked upsides. The Cowboys will pass a lot this year. They also add George Pickens. People forget how good Dak did in 2023 with a new process. Remember "Here We Go"? That Dak is back. He can pass for 270 yards per game, no problem.

10.12 - Tank Bigsby

Tank is better than Travis Etienne, no debate. Liam Coen will find this, I am confident. I also project this Jaguars offense to be very good this season. I will take the upside of a starting running back in a good offense.

11.1 - Dalton Kincaid

I do not love many options around this ADP, but I do love Kincaid. I was a year too soon on him last year. He was hurt the entire season, per reports, and he is now fully healthy. With no clear pass-catching phenom in Buffalo, I expect Kincaid to have a high target-share.

12.12 - Trevor Lawrence

Remember when I said I love the Jaguars offense? I will gladly take Trevor Lawrence to stack with Dak Prescott. He very well may pass well over 250 yards per game.

13.1 - Luther Burden

Historically, slot receivers have been bank for Ben Johnson. I will gamble that Luther Burden carries that tradition. He is deep among my wide receivers on the roster. Either he breaks out, or plays good enough to trade away.

14.12 - Steelers D/ST

I believe that defenses are very streamable in 2025. There are many good, solid defenses. No one stands out to me. I will take another relentless Mike Tomlin group.

15.1 - Any Kicker

Kickers are to be streamed, I firmly believe this. Is good weather, even an average kicker may have a great game. Pick who you like and stream kickers accordingly throughout the season.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/NFL