The Perfect Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ja'Marr Chase Goes First Overall
This week, many fantasy managers are going to step up to the podium to select their ideal fantasy football team. This team may lead them to glory, or it may lead them to shame. The best you can do is come prepared, and I will help you do that today, especially if you are drafting first overall. This is the ideal mock draft from the 1st overall pick. The format will be your most common — 12-Team PPR Snake Draft.
1.01 - Ja'Marr Chase
If a league is PPR, Chase must be the pick. Whether it is the usage, gamescript, pure skill, quarterback play, or even pure risk factor, he is elite. Ja'Marr Chase is a green light all the way.
2.12 - Bucky Irving
I am not anti, or pro-RB this year. I believe that you select the best available with respect to your positional needs and perceived value later in the draft. That being said, my best available, within reason, will be Bucky Irving. His ADP is right at 22nd overall, which aligns with our 24th overall pick.
The Bucs plan to use Bucky Irving as a workhorse this upcoming season.
3.1 - Omarion Hampton
We have back to back picks, which is awesome. You can really script your picks to smash the back to backs. You are not saving one player to pick later, you are saving two players. I am extremely high on Omarion Hampton. He is a great rookie and will command this LA backfield. Let's grab him.
4.12 - TreVeyon Henderson
Three running backs? Sure! If TreVeyon Henderson is here, I want him. He does not need 20 touches to produce. Henderson will get 12-15 touches per game and be among the most explosive players in the NFL.
5.1 - DK Metcalf
People are scared of Arthur Smith but I am not. They purposefully went out to sign Metcalf and Rodgers will throw to who he wants, and trusts. The two seem to have a nice relationship in camp and I expect them to gel in massive usage.
6.12 - Mark Andrews
I really believe that Andrews may have a TE1 season in fantasy. This Ravens offense is elite, and Andrews is the best red zone target for Lamar Jackson. Mark Andrews may have been an afterthought last September, but instead he came back with increased health and became among the best week-to-week scorers in fantasy.
7.1 - Jaylen Waddle
It is a big risk considering that the Dolphins drop off mightily when Tua gets hurt. That being said, Tua is healthy right now and I believe that Waddle has a bigger piece in this 2025 offense. We have a top-20 caliber receiver in the 7th round.
8.12 - Emeka Egbuka
As we now stack our bench, I would splash on upside. Emeka Egbuka is trending up as much as anyone, but his ADP is around this range. If he is here, I must take him. He very well could be the most targeted player of Baker Mayfield.
9.1 - Dak Prescott
I plan to go dual-quarterback on my roster with stacked upsides. The Cowboys will pass a lot this year. They also add George Pickens. People forget how good Dak did in 2023 with a new process. Remember "Here We Go"? That Dak is back. He can pass for 270 yards per game, no problem.
10.12 - Tank Bigsby
Tank is better than Travis Etienne, no debate. Liam Coen will find this, I am confident. I also project this Jaguars offense to be very good this season. I will take the upside of a starting running back in a good offense.
11.1 - Dalton Kincaid
I do not love many options around this ADP, but I do love Kincaid. I was a year too soon on him last year. He was hurt the entire season, per reports, and he is now fully healthy. With no clear pass-catching phenom in Buffalo, I expect Kincaid to have a high target-share.
12.12 - Trevor Lawrence
Remember when I said I love the Jaguars offense? I will gladly take Trevor Lawrence to stack with Dak Prescott. He very well may pass well over 250 yards per game.
13.1 - Luther Burden
Historically, slot receivers have been bank for Ben Johnson. I will gamble that Luther Burden carries that tradition. He is deep among my wide receivers on the roster. Either he breaks out, or plays good enough to trade away.
14.12 - Steelers D/ST
I believe that defenses are very streamable in 2025. There are many good, solid defenses. No one stands out to me. I will take another relentless Mike Tomlin group.
15.1 - Any Kicker
Kickers are to be streamed, I firmly believe this. Is good weather, even an average kicker may have a great game. Pick who you like and stream kickers accordingly throughout the season.